MGM Northfield Park will reopen its racino at noon June 20, following closure earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A hosted, invitation-only event will take place ahead of the public reopening.
“We are so happy to welcome back our MGM Northfield Park guests and employees,” said MGM Resorts International Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle in a news release. “As with our other resort reopenings, health and safety remain a top priority in every phase of our plan. We look forward to providing a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy our gaming, restaurant and horse racing amenities.”
Per Ohio Lottery Commission guidelines, a 50% capacity restriction will be enforced, VLT machines will be configured to allow for appropriate physical distancing, and valet parking will be temporarily discontinued. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests. Limited offerings in this first stage of MGM Northfield Park’s reopening include:
• Restaurants: Concerto Italian Kitchen, TAP Sports Bar
• Bars: The Neon Room, casino cocktail service provided in single-serve disposable cups
• Live racing
Casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks are allowed to open as of June 19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced June 5.