Miami University students Matthew Kantin and Sanford Sharp of Solon and Josh Akum of Potomac, Md. traveled to Poland March 20 to participate in the weeklong Chabad on Campus Alternative Spring Break LivingLinks Trip.
Through the LivingLinks trip, students have the opportunity to learn about Jewish history in Europe, specifically the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust, by visiting concentration camps, ghettos, cemeteries and other Jewish vestiges, the LivingLinks website states.
The cost of the trip was affordable for students thanks to donors who also went on the trip themselves, Kantin told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It was nice building relationships with (the donors), being thankful to them and really showing my appreciation,” he said. “They definitely enjoyed seeing us grow and everything, as well.”
Kantin said they were able to understand what life was like before the Holocaust, how things changed during it and saw how the area has evolved into what it is today. He recalled his surprise from discovering that there are now several large houses behind the fences at Auschwitz.
“I think that’s telling us two things,” Kantin said. “One, how life does move on and secondly, I think it is a bit disrespectful to have these massive houses. Their backyard is Auschwitz. That was definitely something that I think will stick with me for a while. I was envisioning these concentration camps being in the middle of nowhere.”
Kantin went on to note that there was another pilgrimage taking place at the same time they were there. It was a group of Israeli people visiting Poland before going to fight in the Israel Defense Forces. They were there “to understand what they were fighting for,” Kantin stated.
“There was this one guy who was my age who everyone said looked just like me and we were always together so it was just crazy to think about how I was going back to the states and college, studying for a degree, meanwhile he’s going back to Israel, fighting for the Jewish people,” he said.
Kantin explained that seeing the other man and considering the differences between them and what they will do after the trip “put things into perspective.”
“Another favorite part was the friends I made from all-around the country and that a bunch of us already preregistered for another trip over the summer,” he said.
While at the Warsaw train station, which has turned into a refugee center, students had the opportunity to deliver packages and put together food and supplies for the refugees, Akum said in a news release.
“It was (an) incredible and emotional experience helping them,” Akum said in the release. “I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to do so.”
During the trip students unexpectedly found themselves helping Ukrainian refugees who had fled to Poland, Rabbi Yossi Greenberg of Chabad at Miami University in Oxford said.
“The students want to help,” Greenberg said in the release. “They didn’t go there specifically to help Ukrainian refugees, but that’s exactly what they ended up doing. They went to see history, but never thought they’d be a part of history as well.”