Representing The Jewish Agency for Israel, Michael D. Siegal, the chairman of its board of trustees, lit one of six torches at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the 34th March of the Living commemorating Yom Hashoah and the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
“How do you say you’re humble and privileged to have the opportunity to do something in commemoration of the Holocaust?” Siegal, who splits his time between Beachwood and Bonita Springs, Fla., told the Cleveland Jewish News May 2. “It’s moving. It’s emotional. … Only 180 people in the whole world have ever done this. So … you’re in a rarefied air and it’s very humbling.”
Siegal, whose wife, Anita, joined him, also gave remarks during the accompanying erev Yom Hashoah service, which took place April 27.
In his remarks, he mentioned the eight survivors or family members of victims of recent antisemitic attacks who were part of The Jewish Agency for Israel’s delegation, including Howard Fienberg of Vienna, Va., whose mother, Joyce Fienberg, was one of 11 victims of the Tree of Life shootings in Pittsburgh Oct. 27, 2018.
They were among the 3,000 delegates from 25 countries to make the 3.2-km march from Auschwitz to Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The International March of the Living commemorates the Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 1945, death march in which 56,000 prisoners were forced to march out of Auschwitz in a final evacuation of Auschwitz and its sub-camps, according to auschwitz.org.
Siegal was invited to take part because of his role as chairman of the board of governors of The Jewish Agency for Israel.
“It’s a solemn honor to bear witness to the horrors of the past, together with a group of brave Jewish sisters and brothers from around the world, who have personally borne the wrath of today’s antisemitism,” Siegal said. “The Jewish Agency stands here in support of international March of the living’s mission to honor the victims of the past, while encouraging the world to remain vigilant on behalf of the victims of the future. … May each of us promote efforts to pass on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations and to fight antisemitism whenever and wherever we encounter it.”
Among the speakers at the April 28 event following the march was Poland President Andrzej Duda.
Duda spoke of Poland’s losses during the Holocaust. He also spoke of current events in Ukraine.
“Quite often you can hear statements that Ukrainian people have to be wiped out,” he said.
“Russian leaders spoke many times here,” Duda said. “They expressed their pride that the Red Army liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, and after all that dropped bombs on Babyn Yar, the place of torment of thousands of Ukrainian Jews, the place where their remains are laid to rest tens of thousands of people were murdered there. How is that possible at all?”
Duda voiced his support for the right of the state of Israel to exist.
In addition, he said, “The one who murders, the one who violates international law has to be brought to accountability for that and has to accept severe punishment.”
Siegal said Duda has not acknowledged the Poles’ responsibility in the Holocaust.
”What the Polish people in government are doing right now does not forgive what they didn’t do in 1945, or ’43, or ’40,” Siegal said. “This government in Poland has done a remarkable job with refugees, but it’s not specific to the Jewish people. And the Jewish people would have a much more difficult time if there wasn’t a state of Israel. Jews have an option. Not everybody does. And if the Jews didn’t have Israel, would the Jews be segregated out and not be considered either Polish or Hungarian or Ukrainian? So the fact that the Jews have options today is all because the state of Israel exists. And so I wouldn’t say that Poland has been wonderful to the Jews, nor will I say that Ukrainians have been wonderful to the Jews. But the fact of the matter is, Jews who live in these areas now have options that didn’t exist 75 years ago. The outcome was much different for the Jewish people because of that.”
A focus of the International March of the Living was on the children of Holocaust survivors, since so many have died in recent years.
The march didn’t take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re running out of time,” Siegal said. “I think there’s this profound sense of how do we make sure that the story remains alive and isn’t forgotten. And so I think we all have an obligation, sort of like Passover, we all have the obligation as Jews to retell the story of the Holocaust and never forget it.”