Michael L. Glass was promoted to senior vice president at Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, according to a news release.
Previously a first vice president, Glass is the firm’s Midwest division manager and national director of Marcus & Millichap’s national manufactured housing division.
“Michael’s passion and commitment to developing and supporting our investment sales and financing professionals have helped make Marcus & Millichap a market leader in Ohio, throughout the Midwest and beyond,” said J.D. Parker, executive vice president of investment brokerage, in the release. “As part of the firm’s senior management team, he makes significant contributions to our strategy and growth initiatives.”
Glass began his career with Marcus & Millichap as a sales intern in 2001 and by 2006 was sales manager of the firm’s Chicago O’Hare office. He became regional manager of the Cleveland office in 2007, the Columbus office in 2009 and was promoted to district manager in 2016.
During his tenure with the firm, Glass has been involved with and overseen more than 2,500 transactions valued at more than $9 billion, according to the release. Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, he was a credit analyst at LaSalle Bank.
Glass, a Solon resident, graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in business administration and a concentration in finance.