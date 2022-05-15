When Michael Hyman retires as the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s president and CEO on June 30, he will have completed almost 50 years of service to the Jewish community – with almost 19 years spent at the Beachwood center after he moved here in 2003 from Buffalo, N.Y.
The Mandel JCC will honor him for his service on May 22 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Although he spent a total of 24 years on staff at the Buffalo JCC – with 15 of those years spent in a similar executive position – Hyman told the Cleveland Jewish News his professional journey started in almost a completely different direction.
“I graduated in 1973 from Rutgers University with a degree in political science,” he said. “My parents and I all thought I was going to be a lawyer. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, when Jewish boys came of age, they would go to law school or you’d become a doctor. I finished college, and the Vietnam War had just ended and I figured law school really wasn’t for me. I really needed to do something that would make a difference.”
Growing up in New Jersey, Hyman dedicated his free time during college to working part time at a JCC in West Orange, N.J. That proved to be what he needed to find his career path, he said.
“I was also really active in the Jewish student program on the nearby Rutgers campus, and that program was connected to the JCC,” he said. “I realized that what I really wanted to do was do JCC work, that I’d like to pursue a graduate degree that’s going to give me the tools to do that.”
He attended the Wurzweiler School of Social Work at Yeshiva University on a scholarship from the Jewish Community Centers of North America. The condition of the scholarship was that he commit to two years working at a JCC after receiving his master’s degree. Hyman’s first job was managing a Jewish senior adult day center in Newark, N.J. The program was based in a former synagogue in the middle of a public housing project. His several hundred charges were all on welfare or Social Security and had little or no contact with relatives, most of them Holocaust survivors.
The next part of his journey arrived with a job opportunity to work for the American Zionist Youth Foundation based in New York City, but he realized that after three years, he wanted to get back to JCC work.
“Through the connections I made, the opportunity came along to direct the overnight camp at Camp Lakeland at the Jewish Community Center in Buffalo,” he said, which resulted in an eight-year tenure as camp director. “During that time, I also assumed the role of assistant director of the JCC. Following the retirement of the longtime director, I became CEO at the Buffalo JCC.”
Hyman said he met his wife, Susan, while working at the Buffalo JCC, where she also worked. She now works as the director of the Jewish Volunteer Network at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and is also planning to retire at the end of June. The couple lives in Beachwood and attends Beachwood Kehilla. The couple has two children and 10 grandchildren.
And then the opportunity to come to Cleveland came across Hyman’s desk, or more like his phone, he said.
“Seriously, it just was a phone call,” he said. “I had been at the JCC in Buffalo for going on 12 years and I got a phone call from the No. 2 person at the JCC Association of North America. He said he was going to ask me a question that would shake things up a bit: ‘Would you be interested in leaving Buffalo and taking on the CEO position in Cleveland?’”
Hyman said he went home and talked to his wife that night, who is a native Buffalonian. They both agreed it was the right time to take the next step in their careers, he recalled.
“In Cleveland, we have a very large, vibrant Jewish community that has much to offer,” he said. “I knew that the JCC in Cleveland had some significant challenges. I also knew in my heart that if a Jewish community like Cleveland could not have a successful JCC, we couldn’t have a successful JCC anywhere. The rest is history.”
Before he arrived in Cleveland, Hyman said the Mandel JCC had some “very serious operational and business challenges.” Throughout his tenure, the JCC expanded its core programs of fitness, early childhood, summer camp and arts, culture and Jewish life.
“We were just not in a good place,” he said. “Membership and program participation had been at a low point. A plan was developed in partnership with the senior leadership, board and staff, which included doing a full assessment on where the current operations were at and creating and building plans for the organization.”
Community funding partners, including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Mandel Foundation, the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and the Myers Foundation, helped the organization rebuild, grow and hire “talented staff and set the stage for future growth for the organization,” Hyman said.
During this time, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Centennial Fund allocated $6.7 million for facility improvements at the campsite that houses Camp Wise and the JCC’s day camps between 2004 and 2007. A few years later, the Mandel Foundation gifted $15 million to expand the JCC building, which Hyman described as a “game-changer.” That work took place between 2010 and 2012, ushering in a period of “huge growth” for the JCC between 2012 and 2018.
“We made sure we were all in agreement about where we needed to go, what we needed to do and how we were going to get there,” he said. “Once we got the JCC back on track, the staff team as well as the board leadership I’ve worked with have been a tremendous asset for this organization. Doing it together and working in the same direction to accomplish agreed-upon goals is really what sets us apart.”
Neil Tramer, chair of the Mandel JCC’s board of trustees, told the CJN that the organization has “been blessed for the last 18 years to have Michael Hyman as the president and CEO of our Mandel JCC.”
“The number 18 has long been viewed as corresponding to the Hebrew word (chai) meaning (alive or life),” he said. “There’s no better way to describe the transformative impact Michael Hyman has had on our Mandel JCC over the last 18 years other than to say that he has created an alive center for Jewish life. His wisdom, thoughtfulness and kind approach have been a blessing to this community.”
By the end of 2019, Hyman said he was faced with the “most significant challenge” he ever had to take on in his professional career – the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was nothing more than absolute determination to not see the organization fail,” Hyman said of the JCC’s success. “In a very short time, we determined how to repurpose the way we fulfill our mission of creating community by bringing people together around shared experiences and we did this through virtual programming in almost every area of what we did.”
While the center is still not fully back to pre-COVID operations, Hyman said members are coming back and that the center is at about 60% of pre-COVID programming.
“In the end, we may look like a different organization once we get past this, and that’s OK too,” said Hyman, who was honored in March during Jewish Heritage Night at a Cleveland Monsters game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland. “We’ve learned that we are resilient as an organization, that we have the right staff to be connected and engaged with our members.”
As the post-COVID era will continue to affect Jewish communal organizations, Hyman said the future of the Mandel JCC lies in its ability to identify how to engage and connect with target groups.
“That may take us outside the walls of our building,” he said. “Up until now, most of our programming has been building-focused. What’s happening now, and not just in our community, is that people want to be with each other in places that may be different than our building. We need to step out of the box and look at where those opportunities are to bring people together to fulfill our mission and not necessarily within our building.”
With his retirement approaching, Hyman said he has “every intention” to remain in the Cleveland Jewish community. You could probably find him working out at the JCC now and then, he said.
“It will always be a place that is in my heart, a place full of love and admiration for me,” he said. “It’s all about the people.”