The sense of gratitude was palpable as colleagues, friends, family and community leaders thanked Mandel Jewish Community Center retiring president and CEO Michael Hyman for his 18-year tenure at the organization’s “An Evening Celebrating Michael” on May 22 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The hybrid event welcomed 230 in-person and 46 virtual supporters with a program reflecting on Hyman’s career, which totals almost 50 years dedicated to Jewish communal services, a video dedication and entertainment by comedian historian Lenny Dave.
A VIP cocktail hour proceeded the in-person kosher dinner. The event was co-chaired by Mindy Davidson and Larry Mack.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Erika Rudin-Luria reflected on Hyman’s impact on the community and the working relationship between the Mandel JCC and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland – coming to the community at a “critical time.” She also explored their friendship, with the pair first meeting when Rudin-Luria was a camper at Camp Lakeland in Buffalo. Hyman served as camp director for eight years, before becoming the Buffalo JCC’s CEO.
“When I think of Michael, the first things that come to my mind are buffalo chicken wings, mud wars, lice and announcements,” she said. ‘When I picture him, I picture larger hair and darker hair and a guitar in hand – doing what Michael loves, inspiring and nurturing Jewish identity. ... It is no exaggeration to say that without Michael’s leadership at Camp Lakeland, I would not be standing before you today as Federation’s president.”
Rabbi Naphtali Burnstein, senior rabbi at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, gave the evening’s blessings and delivered a brief sermon before dinner – contemplating the importance of the No. 18, or chai, in Jewish life. Burnstein said he met Hyman, and his wife, Susan, in 1986 when he moved to Buffalo.
“Eighteen is a very special number, and even more important is the No. 36, two times chai,” he said. “I’ve known Michael and Susan for 36 years now. ... And I’ve been a member of a JCC for all my life. The JCC has brought into our community a Jewish identity for so many people. There has been so much that Michael and Susan have brought to help stabilize our community.”
Doron Krakow, president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America, spoke of the Cleveland community, its affinity for developing Jewish leaders and how Hyman’s career, even though it didn’t begin here, is an important part of Cleveland’s story.
“I first met Michael in the spring of 2017, not long after I arrived on the job,” he said. “I could tell immediately that Michael was an important leader in our field. Quiet, learned, humble and a source of wisdom, strength and experience. ... Typical for Cleveland Jewish leadership, Michael has been a dedicated face and voice on behalf of strengthening the movement.”
Honorary co-chairs and past board presidents Enid Rosenberg, Darrell Young and Jeanne Tobin introduced a tribute video, including testimonials from community and industry leaders like Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation and former president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; Jodi Sperling, former Camp Wise director, now living in Israel; Allan Finkelstein, former JCCA president and CEO; Neil Tramer, JCC board chair; Peter Rzepka, JCC past president; Michael Peterman, JCC past president; and Janice Adell, executive assistant at the JCC. The video also included comments from Hyman’s family – which consists of a son and a daughter, and 10 grandchildren.
Sheri Gross, former director of the Mandel JCC Playmakers Youth Theatre and Cleveland Jewish News theater reviewer, sang a song with her daughter, Alexis, as part of the video.
In closing the event, Hyman addressed the crowd – expressing gratitude and indicating that while the event is in honor of his work that “so much of this is what we have accomplished together.”
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns also sent over a proclamation naming June 30, 2022, as “Michael Hyman Day,” his official date of retirement. The men’s club of the Mandel Jewish Community Center also submitted a proclamation.
“It has been an incredible journey over the last 18 years to bring our beloved JCC where it is here today,” Hyman said, touching on the physical improvements to the building as well as the development of programs and growing engagement of the thousands of families that patron it. “We continue to be a community center where all are warmly welcomed, and the diversity of Jewish and communal life defines what our Mandel JCC is all about today and its place here in our community.”
Touching on his upcoming retirement, Hyman said he and Susan, who retires from her role as Senior Director, Volunteer Network at Federation, are “blessed” to have their children and grandchildren close by, which will undoubtedly “keep us wonderfully busy in retirement.” But on the topic of his wife, whom he met while working at the Buffalo JCC, Hyman credited her as the “wind beneath my wings.”
“You have been the spirit to help drive me through so much over the years,” he said. “Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding.”
The Michael Hyman Program Innovation Fund, which will support the development and implementation of new and innovative programming at the JCC, was also announced, along with two initial gifts – $14,000 from the seven board presidents that served under Hyman’s tenure and a $50,000 gift from the Mandel Foundation.
To learn more about this fund, visit mandeljcc.org/givetoday.