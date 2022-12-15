Receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Dec. 12 at the President’s House in Jerusalem was an experience that Beachwood resident Michael Siegal finds difficult to express in words.
“Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go four times a year, but visiting the President’s House to get an award that is given for contributions to Israel’s society and the Jewish people is pretty profound any way you look at it,” said Siegel, who attends Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike with his wife, Anita. “You just don’t get these awards normally. It is hard to put into words that truly express how meaningful it is. You sit there and think about all of the people who are deserving to get it and still don’t. You sit there and accept that it is you – so I am just very humbled.”
The Presidential Medal of Honor was also awarded to Dalia Fadila, Rachel Shapira, Chaim Peri, and Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Buchris. Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog was in attendance at the award ceremony. First awarded in 2012, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is the initiative of Israel’s ninth president, the late Shimon Peres. Since its inception, 28 individuals have been honored.
Siegel, the executive chairman of Olympic Steel Inc. in Bedford Heights, served as chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel from 2017 to 2022, chair of Israel Bonds from 2007 to 2010, chair of Jewish Federations of North America from 2012 to 2015 and board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland from 2010 to 2013. He and his wife also helped establish the Michael and Anita Siegal One Happy Camper Scholarship Fund with the Foundation for Jewish Camp. Siegel also is a former board chair of JFNA and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and the chair of Israel Bonds.
“It is really iconic, so receiving the award in his home was kind of awe-inspiring,” Siegel said. “To look around and think, ‘wow, I am really here.’ When the president gives it to you, that is a culmination of the process he took to nominate us. You look to the other honorees and go, ‘well, I am surprised I am here and I’m sure you are too.’”
With all of his works towards the betterment of Israel and the worldwide Jewish community, Siegel said receiving an award that requires a nomination from the office of the president of Israel puts all of that work into perspective – that maybe the work he would do anyway regardless of an award actually means something.
“Hopefully this is just a snapshot in a long-running moving picture,” he said. “I don’t want to undersell it, as it is really special, but again, this is just one day. The work itself is ongoing. Today, I have things to do, and tomorrow, I hope to continue it. In the journey of life, I want to keep making a difference. This award is not a culmination of my efforts, but one of many pinnacles.”
But Siegel said none of this could be done on his own – that the adages are also true.
“No man is an island, it takes a village ... all of those expressions,” he said. “My wife Anita and my kids have been by my side through my whole journey. My colleagues have all been supportive – especially my coworkers and the board at Olympic Steel. Everyone has been so immensely supportive of this journey. In every organization, there have been many people who have helped make me look good. But, it is my family and my colleagues. If they weren’t supportive, I couldn’t do this important work.”