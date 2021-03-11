In a way, music is like magic.
A song, a beat or just a few notes can evoke memories, change moods, heighten emotions.
For David Spero, hearing the smoky, passionate voice of the late Cleveland musician, song writer, TV personality and disc jockey Michael Stanley, brought his best friend back for as long as the rhythmic, soulful acoustic guitar strumming continued.
Stanley, a lifelong Clevelander who was living in Willoughby Hills, died March 5 at age 72 from lung cancer. He served as the frontman of the Michael Stanley Band from 1974 to 1987, where the group broke the Top 40 in the 1980s with hits, “He Can’t Love You” and “My Town.”
“He was a poet first, a songwriter second and a rock star third,” said Spero, who served as Stanley’s manager in the 1970s. “He was never very comfortable with the whole ‘rock star’ thing. If he had his choice, he would just sit at home and write for, like, 20 other people. But that’s not how it turned out, and as a result, he made quite a mark on some people.”
Stanley, who grew up in Rocky River, was born Michael Stanley Gee, but dropped Gee to differentiate himself from another artist with the same last name on his record label, Spero said. Stanley infused his sound with blue collar people and stories. Calling him “the working man’s musician,” Spero said Stanley’s music coined the genre “heartland rock” – named after his “Heartland” album – that included Bob Seger, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen.
Once his career in the music industry’s limelight started to dim, Stanley moved to other forms of media. He served as an award-winning co-host of WJW-TV’s “PM Magazine” in the late 1980s and “Cleveland Tonight.” He won ten local Emmy awards. He had a more than 30-year radio career at WNCX, where he was last heard on air Feb. 19 before the station announced he was off “dealing with major health issues.”
While he might not have been able to break into the music industry like he wanted, Clevelanders viewed Stanley as the huge rock star he was.
Live Nation’s Michael Belkin, whose late father, Mike, served as Stanley’s manager for more than 40 years, attributed Stanley’s character to his achievement as a beloved Cleveland icon.
“There were a lot of people who had their roots here, but he elected to stay here,” said Belkin, a resident of Chagrin Falls and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “He was significant in that way, and that he gave back to the community. He could have gone anywhere, and he elected to stay here and raise a family, spend time with his grandchildren and make a career here. He was unusual in that respect in that he stuck with us and we stuck with him.”
Upon hearing about Stanley’s death, Belkin’s son, Jack, who lives in Los Angeles, shared a text with his father when he realized Stanley’s fame and impact surpassed that of just Clevelanders.
“I just saw him on the front page of ‘Pollstar,’” Jack Belkin wrote in a text to Belkin. “I don’t think I ever really understood how big he was or the relationship. I always thought he was just some guy at Passover dinners.”
Shari Loveman Goldberg, a co-founder and former chapter president of Autism Speaks – Northeast Ohio, recalled Stanley signing on to perform for free for Autism Speaks’ Rock ‘Til it Stops concert fundraiser in 2008.
Referring to him as “easy, accessible and down-to-earth,” Stanley’s musical contribution to the concert along with musician Stephen Stills, of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, resulted in over 800 participants and the largest crowd Autism Speaks had seen for the fundraiser.
“He was just a true mensch,” said Loveman Goldberg, a resident of Pepper Pike and member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah and JFX, both in Beachwood. “He was willing to do whatever we needed. ... When he came off stage (after playing “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” with Stills), he said to me, ‘Thank you, that was one of the highlights of my life.’”
Stanley’s last album, completed just days before passing, will come out within the next couple months, Spero said.
“I think he leaves behind an amazing legacy that, because he has passed, will draw more people in to listen to what he was saying,” said Spero, a resident of South Euclid. “I fully expect Michael to have all of the fame that everybody thought he was going to get over the next couple years because I think people are now starting to find out about him.”
Stanley is survived by wife, Ilsa Glanzberg; his daughters, Anna Sary (Christian) and Sarah Sharp (Aaron); his sister, Nancy Oosterhoudt and niece Claire Kloss; his stepson Cole Sweeney; and his five grandchildren, Mallory Sidoti (Mike), Aidan Kraus, Brody Kraus, Wren Sary and Phoebe Sary. He is predeceased by his mother, Martha Fitzpatrick; his father, Stanley Gee; and his late wife, Denise Skinner.
Publisher’s note: Shari Loveman Goldberg is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.