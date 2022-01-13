Jeff Epstein, director of MidTown Cleveland’s Health Tech Corridor, will join the cabinet of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb as chief of integrated development, according to a Jan. 12 news release.
The appointment of Epstein was one of six announced. Ahmed Abonamah, CFO; Bonnie Teeuwen, COO; Karrie D. Howard, chief public safety officer; Alyssa Hernandez, director of community development; and Sally Martin, director of building and housing.
“The addition of key roles in our cabinet will enable us to maximize our financial position and work towards becoming a more modern and responsive city hall,” Bibb said in the release. “As we continue to build our team, we’re focused on combining wisdom with fresh perspectives to deliver on our commitments to the residents of Cleveland.”
Epstein comes to city hall from MidTown Cleveland, where he served as director of the nonprofit economic and community development organization that serves the area between downtown Cleveland and Fairfax. He also serves as director of the Cleveland Health-Tech Corridor, an umbrella effort to attract innovative health-tech and high-tech businesses to the area. Under his seven-plus years of leadership at MidTown and the Health-Tech Corridor, the neighborhood saw $230 million of transformative real estate development, according to the release.
Prior to working at MidTown Cleveland, Epstein was vice president of development at The Coral Co., where he oversaw development of mixed-use projects, managed acquisitions and capital transactions and consulted to governmental agencies and nonprofits.
He has served on the board of Cleveland Tenants Organization.
Epstein holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and an undergraduate degree in public policy studies from Duke University. Following law school, he clerked for Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
Epstein is a Shaker Heights resident and a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, where he has served as president.