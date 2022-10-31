Milestones Autism Resources celebrated its 20th anniversary and honored its founders, Ilana Hoffer Skoff and Mia Buchwald Gelles, with a dinner on Oct. 27 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Based in Warrensville Heights, the organization was founded in 2003 as a way to fill the gaps in the limited resources for autistic individuals and their families – something both Skoff and Gelles have experience with. The pair met in the waiting room of their children’s speech therapist’s office. After talking, they both realized just how much they had in common in their desire to help their children and other families facing similar diagnoses.
From there, the first Milestones Autism Conference was born from Skoff’s kitchen table. Over 400 attendees were at the first conference in August 2003. Now the conference is attended by thousands of people over two days and led by an organization that now reaches families and professionals throughout Northeast Ohio with the help of 20 employees, many of who have diagnoses or family members on the spectrum.
Autumn Ziemba, communications and content manager at Milestones, served as event emcee, speaking about her son Simon’s autism diagnosis and the role Milestones continues to play in her family’s lives.
“(Milestones) was one of the first phone calls I made when my now 7-year-old son, Simon, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2,” Ziemba said. “That was just three months before he was also diagnosed with leukemia. Not only did the support from Milestones help Simon and my family navigate his three years of treatment, but it also gave us a community, a network of fellow parents and autistic individuals to help guide us at every turn.”
Ziemba said having that network was a lifeline for her family.
“When you’re on a journey as complex as ours was, there is nothing worse than the feeling that you’re alone,” she said. “As Milestones came into our lives, and as I stand here tonight and look around this room, I can see that is far from the truth. Here tonight is a network, a support system of partners, community leaders, families and friends, who just by being here tonight have chosen to say ‘you’re not alone. We have your back.’”
And the evening wasn’t just about the party, Ziemba said, but what started 20 years ago when Skoff and Gelles created the Milestones community. To honor those 20 years, the organization commissioned paper-cut illustrations to present to the co-founders. The illustrations feature joined hands and flowers, surrounded by a quote from anthropologist Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
Board chair Nicole Crews talked about how the Milestones community has changed her life and helped her twin sons who were diagnosed with autism at Cleveland Clinic when they were 2 years old.
“I remember sitting in that room, my husband and I, feeling so overwhelmed, not knowing which way to turn, what we were going to do, what resources were out there and if we could even afford the resources to be able to provide what our sons needed,” Crews said, recalling leaving that appointment with “tears in (her) eyes,” wondering what the next step was.
Presented with a book of community resources, an upcoming autism conference caught her eye, Crews recalled. It happened to be the Milestones Autism Conference, held in the same room at Landerhaven.
“I remember walking through the doors of Landerhaven and there were so many people there, not only families that were in a similar boat that I was in but also resources there to help me figure out what the next step was to be,” she said. “I remember sitting in my seat feeling overwhelmed again, but feeling overwhelmed in a good way because I knew that I was not alone.”
As a result of the conference and meeting families that needed the same help, Crews said her sons were able to enjoy their first play date – a milestone she thanked Skoff and Gelles for.
Following a video with testimonials from employees, clients, parents, family, friends and community supporters, Skoff and Gelles were invited to the stage to reflect on the past 20 years of their friendship and the organization’s growth.
Gelles reflected on the autism diagnosis that changed her son Noam’s life and how that led her family on the journey that ultimately resulted in her partnership with Skoff and the creation of Milestones.
“There were no special schools or dedicated programs in Cleveland for autistic children and few specialists,” Gelles said, noting she spent months networking and figuring out the methods that were best at helping Noam. “... Months later, I met Ilana in the waiting room of our speech therapist, Nicole Gerami. And I was so excited to find out she was using the same methods with her daughter. We both discovered the same useful strategies that actually enabled our children to learn and grow. With that road map to follow, we built a friendship helping each other find our way.”
Today, Gelles said she is “immensely proud and humbled by the fine young man that Noam has become.”
“He has worked incredibly hard, has had opportunities to learn self-advocacy, failed and regrouped countless times,” she said. “Just shy of 27, he lives in Chicago with his fiance and cat. He has been working at EY in their Neuro-Diverse Center of Excellence for the past 3½ years. He is upbeat, gregarious and is an active member of the Jewish community – far from the little one that had to be coached on social cues.”
Skoff also thanked her family and friends – specifically her husband, Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, and their daughter, Eden, for their support and inspiration. She said the story of her half of Milestones begins with the story of Eden’s life and the young woman she’s grown to be.
“Your smile lights up a room, you definitely keep dad and me organized and you make sure we don’t lose anything,” Skoff said addressing Eden, who was in attendance. “We’re so proud of the work you’ve put in and the tremendous joy that you express and share with others.”
Skoff continued by saying how grateful she is for all of the people that have guided her family over the years, but knows that “so many people are not as lucky.” Those families still in need of support and those willing to take on that task are the reason Milestones still exists today, she said.
“My dad used to say that when you were invited to a celebration, it is your job to make the celebration,” she said. “And that is what all of you have done here tonight for us. But you’ve done so much more. You have shown up for our children, and all the families and autistic individuals who we serve. You have shown up to help Milestones be a possibility for all those people. And we thank you so very much.”
The evening ended with a live “Raise Your Hands” donation activity where audience members could pledge money to support Milestones services, led by FOX 8 news anchor Todd Meany, who is also a parent in the autism community.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media partner of the event.