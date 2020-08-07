Milestones Autism Resources is providing access to its 2020 National Autism Conference through Aug. 31 for existing registrants and those still interested in registering.
The annual conference, which this year transitioned to a virtual event and began June 11, is targeted toward professionals; med students, fellows, residents, and graduate nursing students; individuals with autism spectrum disorder and their family members. Financial scholarships are available.
“We are excited to offer many benefits of our 2020 National Autism Conference to registrants through August 31,” said Ilana Hoffer Skoff, executive director of Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights. “This year, our team seamlessly and successfully redesigned our traditional conference model, which now allows us to give attendees more opportunity to learn and feel supported.”
For more information, visit milestones.org or call 216-464-7600, ext. 200.