Milestones Autism Resources, the Warrensville Heights-based organization dedicated to educating, coaching and connecting the autism community, refuses to let COVID-19 spoil its 18th annual National Autism Conference.
Instead, the 2020 conference will be held virtually for professionals, medical students, fellows, residents, graduate nursing students, autism spectrum disorder individuals and their families June 11 to 16.
“Due to health concerns in the community, we needed to transition to a virtual format because we couldn’t all gather under one roof,” said Leslie Rotsky, Milestones Autism Resources conference director. “But we are delivering the same great content to our attendees. We are really hoping that they enjoy getting their continuing education units and all of our content from the comfort of their homes or offices while staying safe during this critical time for everyone.”
The conference will feature a mix of 90 prerecorded and live professional development sessions guided by one or more of 140 leading speakers across the nation.
Conference participants will receive a link to log in, and then they’ll have access to all the sessions they’re registered.
There will also be a virtual expo hall where participants can join live sessions with speakers. They can ask questions via a chat room for interaction and engagement with the speakers as well, Rotsky said.
Lamar Hardwick and Lauren Moskowitz will serve as the conference’s keynote speakers.
Hardwick is the lead pastor of Tri-Cities Church in Atlanta. He is also a father, husband, author and autism advocate. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at 36. Hardwick will speak June 11 about diversity in autism, as well as his personal experiences with his diagnosis.
Moskowitz is an associate professor of psychology at St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y. She researches behavioral assessment and intervention for problem behaviors and anxiety in children with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disabilities. Moskowitz will speak June 15 about strategies to help break down anxiety in autism-diagnosed individuals.
This year, Milestones added new features to make the six-day event more inclusive and to accommodate to people viewing at home, like Spanish translations and closed captioning and on-demand access to sessions through Aug. 31.
“We’re really mindful that people are very overwhelmed,” Rotsky said. “Many people are working from home, and they now have their families at home. In order to accommodate to these needs, we’ve really aired out the conference. They can take advantage of the wide sessions of the conference days, and then at their leisure, they can view any of the sessions.
“Some of the sessions this year are being translated into Spanish for our Hispanic communities, and we have closed captioning for selected sessions as well to accommodate to people who might need that format.”
To match its increased inclusivity and Milestones’ diversity initiative, the conference will also feature a panel of Hispanic and African American parents sharing their first-hand experience raising children and young adults on the Autism spectrum.
Participants can network through a networking area where they can enter their information and make connections. Early-bird yoga is being offered as well.
“As always, (the conference is) just such a wealth of diverse autism information,” Rotsky said. “(The speakers) are just bringing their own personal experiences and evidence-based information, so we know it’s information that can be trusted. We have sessions from a new diagnosis of an infant all the way through old age, so there is really something for everyone. We’re just thrilled that we’ve been able to transition our live event into this virtual learning experience.”