Milestones Autism Resources will host its 21st annual Milestones National Autism Conference virtually on June 14 and June 15, with its 75 sessions available on-demand through Aug. 15.
While there will be over 100 speakers across all the sessions, the keynote address will be given by Elizabeth Bonker, a non-speaking self-advocate and founder of Communication 4 ALL. LaChan V. Hannon, director of teacher preparation and innovation in the department of urban education at Rutgers University-Newark in New Jersey, and Kelly Mahler, occupational therapist and expert in interoception, self-regulation, trauma and autism, will also be featured speakers.
“Elizabeth Bonker is the first non-speaker we are having as a keynote,” Ilana Hoffer Skoff, Milestones’ executive director and co-founder, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 2. “She uses a communication device, and her focus is on ways to provide access to communication for all individuals and especially for non-speakers.”
With this focus, the keynote will share a message of the importance of people having a method of communication in order to express their needs, wants, desires and dislikes, while sharing different modes of communication and the frustration of not being able to communicate.
The other featured addresses will include Hannon as she focuses on culturally responsive engagement with families of color and Mahler as she discusses mindful self-regulation, Skoff said.
Other topics of the conference will include social skills, easing social anxiety, social emotional development, mental health, autistic informed staff training, financial planning for autistic individuals and their families, individualized education program and individualized services plan, trauma-informed care, neuro-inclusive health care and more.
“The special feature of the Milestones Conference is that we’re very focused on practical strategies, things that people can implement at home, at their school, in the workplace,” Skoff said. “And the whole point of a conference like this is the brainstorming that happens. You’re sitting at a session and you hear an amazing idea that you can start to apply for yourself, at home or for your classroom. That’s what I think is great.”
With over a thousand attendees already registered for the conference, it is a great opportunity for professionals, families and autistic individuals to come together comfortably and safely through a virtual format, she said. The first two days of the conference are live with an open chat for attendees to meet each other and ask questions. Then the sessions will be available on-demand for those who register.
There will be a sponsor expo, networking for the autism community, and continued education in 12 disciplines for professionals to earn their continuing education units. The CEUs are available for adult services, behavioral analyst certification board, counseling, county board members, early intervention, education, marriage and family therapy, occupational therapy, psychology, service and support administration, social work and speech-language pathology.
Also, for the second year in a row, there will be a school district super saver package available for unlimited staff registrations. “This is a great opportunity for anyone at any level in the school to access this,” Skoff said. “And again, it’s on demand, so it works into their schedule.”
Scholarships are available through June 9. For more information and to register, visit milestonesconference.org.