Milestones Autism Resources’ “Strike It Big Your Way” annual spring bowling fundraiser presented by Davis Automotive Group will return April 3 at Spins Bowl in Independence.
Development director Maya Holtz Groys told the Cleveland Jewish News that after not holding an in-person event for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s exciting to be back at the bowling alley. The 2020 event was canceled as the pandemic hit Ohio a week before the scheduled date, and the 2021 iteration was held virtually where “families could literally fundraise anywhere they wanted,” she said.
“This is an exciting year to be back with our families again,” she said. “I’m personally most looking forward to seeing people in person – our board members, staff, families and supporters. Just being in-person, celebrating Milestones and having the opportunity to talk to each other about how life has been for the last couple of years and how we can get back together, safely.”
Spread across three shifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., supporters will enjoy food, face painting, arts and crafts, a photo booth, an on-site arcade, balloon artists and a raffle with prizes. The raffle goes live on March 28 and will be conducted online.
“It’s just a fun time for families and community members to come together and see each other and do some fun activities on a Sunday afternoon,” Groys said.
While it is not the organization’s biggest yearly fundraiser, proceeds from “Strike It Big Your Way” support an important service provided by Milestones – the free autism Helpdesk. The service allows individuals and families to contact Milestones’ professional staff for personal guidance, local resources and individualized information at each and every stage of development. To contact the Helpdesk, call 216-464-7600, ext. 200 or visit milestones.org/helpdesk.
“It is really a lifeline for many of our families in Northeast Ohio,” Groys said. “It’s staffed by licensed professionals and social workers, who will connect every caller with resources to meet their needs at any age, stage and ability. Whether you need a resource for summer camp or a school program or a therapist, they’re there for you. They will take the time and guide you through several different options. It’s an amazing and unique resource.”
Groys said there is still time to get involved with the event. Teams can be established up until March 30, but if community members miss the date and still want to find a way to participate, they can reach out to her at 216-464-7600, ext. 107 or mhgroys@milestones.org.
Founded in 2003, Milestones Autism Resources works to improve the lives of individuals with autism, their families, caregivers and professionals by providing autism strategies for life through educating, coaching and connecting the autism community. It has an office in Warrensville Heights.