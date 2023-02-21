Milestones Autism Resources will host its annual “Strike It Big” bowling event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at Spins Bowl at 5619 Brecksville Road in Independence.

The family-friendly event will feature face painting, balloon artists, a raffle and more.

Contributions to the fundraiser will help support Milestones Autism Resources’ free autism Helpdesk, a service which allows individuals and families to contact its professional staff for personal guidance, local resources and individualized information at every stage of development.

To register, visit bit.ly/3I9C7kT.

To contact the Helpdesk, call 216-464-7600.

