Milestones Autism Benefit will honor four members of the community at its annual benefit at 5 p.m. Oct. 14.
The 2021 Milestones Annual Benefit at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights will begin with an outdoor cocktail hour. The honoree reprogram will follow at 5:30 in the ballroom, and will give way to alfresco dining and dessert reception.
Ilana Hoffer Skoff, executive director of Milestones in Warrensville Heights, said the organization is a resource for the community and focuses on helping families and autistic individuals reach the milestones they set for themselves. They also put an emphasis on helping people become their best selves, providing them with the support they need, helping them to foster their talents and be a part of the community.
“Our event is really an opportunity to recognize those who have made a difference in the lives of those with autism,” Hoffer Skoff said. “It’s really an exciting time for us to share with the community and honor those who’ve made such a difference. It’s also an opportunity to raise funds so that we can continue to be here for the community.”
The four honorees will be program director Beth Thompson, board member Maria Schmitt, and volunteers Autumn Ziemba and Mark McKenzie.
Thompson, who has been with Milestones for 10 years, joined the organization because she was supporting a young autistic woman who wanted to find employment and Milestones provided her an internship.
Maria Schmitt has served three terms and nine years on the Milestones board and has held a number of leadership positions with the organization.
McKenzie was introduced to milestones when he helped at a benefit they held as an improv performer. Several years later, his son was diagnosed with autism, and he and Ziemba became clients of the organization. They have continued to help and support as volunteers through the communications committee as well as helping to emcee events and being active in Milestone’s bowling event.
In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask at the event when not eating or drinking. In-person and virtual tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3onBKL9.
The event will feature a raffle, which can be accessed online from Oct. 8 until the date of the event.
All the proceeds will help Milestones provide its free autism help desk.
“Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village in the community to be here for each other,” said Hoffer Skoff, who added Milestones will be 20 years old in 2022. “I’m grateful to the community, and welcome everyone to continue supporting this Cleveland-born-and-bred organization serving our local community.”