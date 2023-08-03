Entering his eighth month on the job, U.S. Rep. Max Miller made his way to Solon Aug. 1 as he spends time visiting cities throughout his district.
The Solon Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon with the congressman at the Solon Community Center as many business leaders and community members came to listen and ask questions of their representative. Marilyn McMillin, president and CEO of the chamber, welcomed attendees before Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus introduced the congressman.
Miller was joined by members of his staff, his mother, Barbara Miller of Shaker Heights and his wife, Emily, who he said is three months away from making him a father.
“I’ve made it my goal to visit every major city, village and township with our district over the first term,” Miller, R-Rocky River, serving as the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
While he discussed what he has worked on so far in his first term, the luncheon was also an opportunity for constituents to get to know Miller and ask questions that concern them.
A big concern shared by many in the room was labor shortages, and Miller spoke of his belief that this issue can be addressed alongside legislation to address the southern border.
“Unfortunately, we have this room full of business leaders in our community, every single one of them are struggling with labor,” he said. “And we need to figure out a way in Washington, D.C. to bifurcate what’s going on at the southern border versus worker permits and visas for the American companies that need workers.”
He also spoke about supporting more career and technical education programs and the National Apprenticeship Act to train the future workforce to solve the issue for the long term.
Miller made references to his upbringing as a Jewish kid from Shaker Heights, his time in the U.S. Marine Corps and serving as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, even entertaining the group with his best impressions of his former boss.
As a member of the House committee on science, space and technology, and chair of the subcommittee on the environment, he introduced his first legislation to the House in March with Congresswoman Deborah Ross. The Advanced Weather Model Computing Development Act will allow the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to “leverage artificial intelligence and a high-powered computer owned by the Department of Energy to improve our weather and climate modeling capabilities,” he told the group.
He praised the bipartisan passage of the bill in the House, and spoke in depth about his efforts to work across the aisle in Congress in a number of instances.
Miller also serves on the House agriculture committee, sitting on the subcommittees on nutrition, foreign agriculture and horticulture, and commodity markets, digital assets and rural development.
In this capacity, he said he is working on the farm bill, which comes up once every five years, and hoping to make an impact there, using sources of renewable energy like those in his own district for sustainable aviation fuel. He prefaced that he does not want to get away from oil and gas, but believes in looking into renewable energies for an all above approach.
“Right now in this country we don’t have hybrid planes or nuclear power planes or anything else,” he told the CJN. “All we have are jet-fuel, gas-operative planes. And a lot of what we grow in the 7th district is a lot of corn, sorghum and soybeans. All of that can be turned into ethanol 15 and then can also be propped up to be jet fuel.”
The luncheon concluded with the opportunity for attendees to ask questions of the congressman, ranging from his support for term limits in Congress and the EdChoice voucher program, to investments in Cleveland and the region, and his opinion the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2024.
While he called Jan. 6 an “awful day,” he does not believe it was planned and those who broke the law are being held accountable. He credits Trump’s support for getting him where he is today, and said he will support the former president in 2024.
“This is what I tell people: regardless of if you really hate Trump or if you really love Trump, support any candidate that you want,” Miller said. “I’m not going to chastise you for supporting (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary, If you like Ron, you should support Ron. It doesn’t bother me. I just don’t like chastising people if they like another candidate and that goes for Democrats too.”