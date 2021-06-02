After halting discussions amid the resurgence of the Hamas-Israel conflict, Naftali Bennett, former Israeli minister of diaspora affairs from 2013 to 2019 and minister of defense from 2019 to 2020, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, of centrist party Yesh Atid, announced May 30 they were again planning to form a coalition to oust Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party.
Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, first elected to the role from 1996 to 1999, narrowly defeating then-incumbent Shimon Peres, and again in 2009, succeeding Ehud Barak. For the new proposed coalition, Bennett would be the new prime minister, with at least eight political parties in tow that run the political spectrum to have a governing majority in Knesset.
In that May 30 speech, Bennett said he is willing to sit with parties with “opposing ideological views” to prevent Israel from going into the fifth round of elections in only two years. The last election was held on March 23, and were too close to call.
A prospective ruling coalition could be announced as early as June 2.
Should the coalition be announced, Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C., and a former Clevelander, told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 1 he could see a new government inaugurated by early next week. Both Bennett and Lapid are former proteges of Netanyahu.
Miller said he believes with Netanyahu ousted from his role, he will likely continue to head the Likud party and oppose “just about everything” the new government will do.
“He’ll wait for an opportunity, I suspect, for the contradictions and anomalies of trying to sustain this right-center and left-wing government with at least one Arab party supporting it from the outside, until it collapses,” he said. “Then, he’ll also be on trial for bribery and breach of trust, and all of that probably won’t conclude for at least another year. And then he will try to regain power.”
The odds of Netanyahu being turned out are as high as ever, Miller said, but the odds he will remain a force in Israel politics are almost even more certain. But, if Netanyahu is unseated, Miller said he expects Israel’s international relations to improve.
“I think it is going to take a lot of poison and toxicity out of Israel’s current relations,” he said. “Israelis over the last decade have expanded their diplomatic representation to Latin America, Africa and Asia. Israel probably has more diplomatic ties now than it has at any point since it was created. So, I think removing Netanyahu will have an impact, even though (Bennett) is going to be more extreme than he is.”
Miller said relations with American leaders are also set to improve.
“Likely, Bennett won’t court the Republican Party like Netanyahu did, nor the Evangelical Christians,” he said. “Bennett will have a much more proper relationship with the Biden administration. There will be much less opposition. I also think relations with the American Jewish community will also improve, which Netanyahu largely ignored.”
As Israel potentially moves into a new government, Miller said it is “no coincidence” that these are his former associates looking to unseat him, “whom he abused and mistreated.”
“They owe their rise in politics to him, but they feel aggrieved,” he said. “The problem with Netanyahu is because of his indictments. He has essentially kept the Israeli political system hostage. A man with virtue would’ve essentially resigned to allow someone else to succeed him. Then, you would’ve had a functioning government. But, Netanyahu failed to put together a government and has made it impossible for anyone else to put one together. ... So, it’ll be fascinating to watch.”