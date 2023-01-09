Just after midnight Jan. 7, heading into the fifth day and the 15th ballot, Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker and representatives were able to be sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives.
As Congress reconvened for the 2023-24 session, 20 Republicans refused to support McCarthy as speaker as they said he was not conservative enough, The Associated Press reported. McCarthy began making ground, flipping about 15 votes in his favor Jan. 6 on the 12th and 13th ballots before the House passed a motion to adjourn until 10 p.m. that day.
“Every member-elect, whether they’ve been in these halls for some time or ones who are new, like myself, expected that there was going to be a bit of a fight with some people within our conference,” Rep. Max Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 6 after the House adjourned. “I did not expect it to go on this long.”
Miller, representative of Ohio’s newly created 7th District that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties and a small portion of Holmes County, said the “political stunt” by the Republican holdouts “is an embarrassment to the Republican party” and detracts from their job to represent the American people and pass legislation.
“They should not be doing this type of behavior,” Miller said. “No one agrees with it and we’re all embarrassed. But for those who are siding with our side, I believe that they’re seeing what we can do with a unified Republican party.”
After the House re-adjourned, McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th ballot, but received 216 votes on the 15th ballot to become speaker as the six remaining Republican holdouts voted present, effectively lowering the threshold for the majority vote, and the 212 Democrats voted for leader Hakeem Jeffries. With a Republican majority and speaker in the House, Miller said the party can now work on their legislative goals to defund the IRS, secure the southern border, work on the economy, ease inflation and work toward energy independence.
“Those are the things I care deeply about, and a personal thing that I care about will always be technical education,” said Miller, a Rocky River resident.
In order to garner the votes needed to become speaker, McCarthy agreed to many concessions, including reinstating a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office, which Miller expressed concern about.
“What everyone needs to understand about these rules is these rules also go in place for the Democrats, they’re not just for the Republicans,” he said. “It sets the tone for the entire house, so Democrats can also weaponize these rules that we pass, and it can make passing legislation very difficult unfortunately.”
With the recent display of division among the Republican party, Miller said there will be some growing pains as the new session of Congress is underway, but civil discourse will continue.
“Do I think we’ll have growing pains? I absolutely do,” he said. “But do I think that we continue to have civil discourse and negotiate? Yes, because if you look at this whole process, it’s been (now four days) and we’ve made progress every day.”
He said that once McCarthy was elected speaker and the House voted on the rules, they could move on with regular order and focus on what the American people care about.
“That is what we all want as a country,” Miller said. “That’s what I want as someone who represents many great people in the 7th (district), and I just want to do the great work on behalf of them. But this is what is stopping us, and it’s akin to a government shutdown.”