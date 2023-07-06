For Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former Shaker Heights resident, the Israel Defense Forces’ decision to end its two-day military operation in Jenin on July 5 is only a “temporary lull” in a conflict that has been mounting for at least two years.
The raid is the most extensive in Jenin since the second intifada, which also saw intense fighting in the city, according to The Jerusalem Post. Jenin has been the site of multiple deadly raids this year by the Israeli military, which says the city is a locus of Palestinian terror groups that have killed dozens of Israelis this year.
The raid was an effort to stem that violence, which has escalated in recent months in the West Bank.
“The Jenin Camp is a terrorist stronghold,” the IDF said in a statement early July 3, referencing the city’s refugee camp. “We will not standby idle while terrorists continue to harm civilians using Jenin Camp as a hideout.”
More than 1,000 IDF troops participated in the operation, which is believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades, according to JNS.org. The IDF announced July 4 that its forces had killed at least 12 Palestinians, and that “no non-combatants were killed,” according to its official Twitter account, @IDF, as well as arrested more than 100 suspects.
One IDF soldier, IDF commando Chief Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzchak, was killed on July 5 as Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.
The operation also saw hundreds of Jenin residents misplaced, as well as damage to community infrastructure like water, sewage and electricity.
At least seven people were wounded in a terror attack in Tel Aviv as a Palestinian attacker rammed his car into people waiting at a bus stop July 4. The attack came during the raid in Jenin.
Video from the scene showed the attacker then emerge from his white truck and begin stabbing patrons at a nearby street cafe. According to the Israel Police, he was shot dead by a civilian with a gun.
Multiple victims were wounded seriously in the attack, which occurred in the city’s northern district. The attacker killed on site has been identified as a man from the southern West Bank.
Miller said four factors drove the operation in Jenin, which also relates to another major Israeli military operation in 2002, now called the Battle of Jenin. That operation lasted eight days, with both operations launched to deter and prevent attacks on Israelis in the area.
“Given the possibilities of fatalities here, it was quite remarkable that the Israelis were able to operate in these close quarters, frankly, without more people dying,” Miller told the CJN July 5.
Indicating issues on both sides of the conflict, Miller explained the four factors as follows: the Palestinian Authority being “unable to assert its security control” in the area; the “right-wing fundamentalist government” in Israel “determined to annex the West Bank in every way but name”; young Palestinians being “supported and organized by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad,” which “demonstrate a real capacity to attack Israelis”; and lastly, Israel’s 56-year-old occupation of the area, which began on June 7, 1967.
Noting that Israel has achieved a “tactical success” through confiscating weapons and arresting people and creating “a certain measure of deterrence,” Miller said since the operation was a counter-terrorism strategy not tethered by a broader political strategy, there are several problems it fails to address.
“Is the Palestinian Authority more willing or able to assume security responsibility in the area? No. Are the Israelis prepared to do anything to moderate their own policies that create tremendous resentment and anger among Palestinians? The answer is no. Is there any chance there could be any political process to create a pathway to stabilize or lead to some conflict resolution? The answer is probably not,” Miller said.
As a result, Miller said he believes the operation won’t address the main strategic problems that have long existed between Israelis and Palestinians, and that he doesn’t “see a way out” unless both sides work to establish “any sort of negotiating framework that would, at least, be minimally acceptable to either side,” he said.
“The Biden administration is too preoccupied (to help), and the international community won’t have the resolve or will to do anything, and neither the Palestinian Authority nor Israel’s government will either,” he said.
Miller said the scenario brings a poem by W.B. Yates to mind, called “The Second Coming,” with the final line being “very evocative” – “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born.”
“These situations just get worse before they get a lot worse,” he said. “None of the factors that drive this have been resolved. The Palestinian Authority will remain weak. The Israeli government will remain determined to annex the West Bank, and the occupation will not end. What these young Palestinians are going to take away from Jenin is more martyrs and more narrative of struggle. The resentment and anger is only going to grow. I don’t see any of those four factors being changed from this.”
JTA contributed to this story.