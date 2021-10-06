Former Trump aide Max Miller, the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., filed a lawsuit Oct. 5 against his ex-girlfriend and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for defamation in abuse allegations during their relationship.
Miller, 32, is running for U.S. Congress in 2022 for the 16th District of Ohio. He served as an aide to former President Donald Trump from 2016 until Trump left office in 2021. He also served as an aide in Trump’s 2016 campaign, and then as 2020 deputy campaign manager and then senior adviser at the White House following the 2020 election. He grew up in Shaker Heights and lives in Rocky River, which is part of the district he is running in.
Larry Zukerman, a Cleveland-based attorney representing Miller, filed a lawsuit Oct. 5 in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court hours after an op-ed piece penned by Grisham went live on The Washington Post website, alleging the abuse. She did not name Miller in the piece, but the lawsuit asks a Cleveland judge to order Grisham to stop discussing the alleged abuse. The 13-page complaint said she made “libelous and defamatory statements” that Miller abused her towards the end of their relationship.
Miller is seeking punitive damages from Grisham as part of the defamation suit, and requested a preliminary junction and restraining order to keep her from repeating the claims, but the request for the restraining order was ultimately denied by Judge Emily Hagan later in the day Oct. 5. A hearing is set for Oct. 13.
In a statement emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 6, Zukerman said the allegations that Miller was “violent and physically abusive towards her are absolutely untrue.”
“Ms. Grisham is using her web of deceit against Mr. Miller as a platform to promote and bolster the sales of her recently released book,” Zukerman’s statement said, referencing Grisham’s new book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw In The Trump White House” that came out Oct. 5. Miller is also not named in the book, but Grisham writes that her “ex,” a White House staffer, “had become violent” but when she told then-president Trump and then-First Lady Melania Trump, the pair “seemed totally unfazed about whether there was an abuser - another abuser - in their workplace.”
Grisham, who served as the former first lady’s press secretary before taking on the same role in the White House from July 2019 to April 2020, also appeared on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on Oct. 5, and told Tapper there was “abuse in every way there” during their relationship, but didn’t name him in her book or Washington Post op-ed because she “moved on.”
“If there is anything I can take away, I’m almost stronger than ever now, and no one is ever going to abuse me again in any way, shape or form,” she said in the interview.
Zukerman, who noted that Grisham “candidly confessed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos earlier this week that she is a professional liar,” is calling for a “thorough and independent investigation” of her claims.”
“(An investigation) will not only confirm that Ms. Grisham has ‘no proof’ to corroborate her allegations against Mr. Miller as she preemptively conceded in her article that was published in the Washington Post (Oct. 5), but will also establish that she has made false allegations against him in retaliation for him breaking her heart by ending their relationship and subsequently becoming engaged to Emily Moreno,” Zukerman wrote.
In referencing an email conversation between Miller and Grisham after their relationship ended, Zukerman said she told his client she “loved him more than anything” and that he was “her best friend,” “someone who wouldn’t hurt her” and “someone who she felt safe with.” After their relationship ended, she allegedly also said she felt “betrayed” and “beyond devastated.”
“Ms. Grisham now seeks her revenge against and is trying to destroy Mr. Miller’s reputation, political career and personal life with her false allegations,” Zukerman said.
Multiple attempts to reach Miller were unsuccessful.