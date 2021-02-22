Max Miller, the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, former co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 22 that he is considering a run for the House of Representatives’ 16th District of Ohio.
Miller is a former White House aide to President Donald Trump from 2016 until he left office in 2021. He served as an aide in his 2016 campaign, then as 2020 deputy campaign manager and then senior adviser at the White House following the 2020 election.
The seat is held by Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who has come under fire from fellow Republicans for his vote to impeach Trump.
Miller, 32, grew up in Shaker Heights and recently bought a house in Rocky River, which is part of Gonzalez’s district. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School’s class of 2007, Miller received a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University. He celebrated his bar mitzvah and was Confirmed at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
“I have yet to make a decision if I am really going to pursue it, so it is more like a consideration,” Miller said. “I haven’t even filed yet. But, the moment I file for candidacy, if that time comes, I will make an announcement. I plan on making that decision in the next few weeks.”
If he runs, this will be Miller’s first time seeking public office.