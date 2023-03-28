Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision March 27 to delay his efforts to overhaul the country’s judicial system sends a strong signal that such changes are unlikely to occur, Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“The formal aspect of judicial reform I think is dead, “ he said. “I don’t see how given what’s happening the last 13 weeks (of protests) that the current government of Israel manages to find a way to navigate a judicial reform package, which is frankly not reform,” he said. “It’s a judicial coup ...”
Miller said the last three months of protests against Netanyahu’s plan “have been unprecedented in ... their composition, their intensity, their duration. And in a country that’s divided (opposition to the plans for changes to the judicial system) created an extraordinary moment of cohesion and unity. ... What was at stake for many was the image of the kind of Israel that they held for themselves. ... I think the soul of Israel is a humanistic pluralistic democracy, pro-Western, was at risk.”
According to The Associated Press, the plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.
Netanyahu said March 27 he was delaying action on his plan so there was time to seek a compromise on the issue in order “to avoid civil war.” He also vowed to reach a “broad consensus” during the summer session of parliament, which begins April 30.
But Miller was skeptical that much would change.
“It’s hard to predict where this is going,” he said. “But I think it’s reasonably clear that if Netanyahu couldn’t pass it with the momentum that was building ... he’s not going to be able to pass it two months from now.”
The challenges facing Netanyahu are not only among opponents, but in his own coalition, Miller said.
“The question is gonna be the cohesion of his own government,” he said. “Can he maintain his coalition because key partners are determined to see their own policies reflected in government policy. The religious parties want one an end to conscription for their constituencies. (Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar) Ben-Gvir wants to weaken the supreme court we can because they want to at some point officialize Israel’s relationship with the West Bank. Annexation in everything but name.”
Miller added that Netanyahu’s own self-interest is at stake in these proposed changes to the judicial system.
“Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, bribery, breach of trust in three years in Jerusalem district court in front of three judges and he knows if his trial continues, he could well be found guilty and convicted. Judicial reform was one way of immunizing him.”
Despite today’s developments, Miller said nothing is certain given Netanyahu’s unpredictability and the volatile nature of the Middle East and what could change given outside threats by Iran and others against Israel.
“Not even the Oracle at Delphi can tell you what the next two months are going to be like,” he said.
But, today’s events represent a win for Israel, Miller said.
“This has been a tremendous victory for the forces who wanted to preserve and Safeguard Israel’s democracy. But the struggle, the fight is not over.”