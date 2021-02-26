Running on a conservative platform, Max Miller on Feb. 26 announced his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Rocky River.
Gonzalez has come under fire from fellow Republicans for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment hearing.
Miller was a former White House aide to Trump from 2016 until he left office in 2021. He served as an aide in Trump’s 2016 campaign, then as 2020 deputy campaign manager and then senior adviser at the White House following the 2020 election.
Miller, the grandson of the late Samuel H. Miller, former co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc., told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 22 he was considering a run for the House of Representatives’ 16th District of Ohio seat.
Miller, 32, grew up in Shaker Heights and recently bought a house in Rocky River, which is part of Gonzalez’s district. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School’s class of 2007, Miller received a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University in Cleveland. He celebrated his bar mitzvah and was confirmed at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
“Growing up in Ohio, Max saw firsthand the havoc wreaked on middle America’s middle-class by politicians who abandoned them in favor of cheap, exploitative foreign labor,” Miller’s campaign website reads. “He watched the government enable big corporations to sell addictive drugs to struggling people who didn’t need them or know their risks. Max also shares the frustration that Northeast Ohioans have with Congress failing to do the people’s work while it instead spends time playing virtue-signaling political games.
“The people want steel-spined leaders that stand up to all who would take advantage of them – whether foreign adversaries, domestic profiteers, or anti-American ideologues. Max is running for Congress to stand up for the people of Ohio’s 16th District and represent their interests in Washington. Unbending and straightforward, Max Miller will be their champion.”
Miller served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, according to his campaign website and serves on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial council, which is the museum’s board of trustees.
This is Miller’s first time seeking public office.