U.S. Rep. Max Miller, R-Rocky River, wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking the U.S. Postal Service to address maintenance issues at the Parma post office located at 7801 Day Drive, according to a news release.
He highlighted the building’s significant injuries, including damaged aprons, broken windows and poor exterior lighting that are generating safety concerns. Miller requested that the USPS develop and share a plan to repair the building, the release stated.
“The Postal Service ensures seniors and veterans can receive lifesaving medications, connects families and loved ones, and much more,” Miller wrote in the letter. “The taxpayers of the state of Ohio deserve quality, timely service, as well as a Post Office that is safe.”
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter shared similar concerns regarding the Parma post office.
“City Council drafted a resolution in January requesting the U.S. Post Office branch on Day Drive make much-needed repairs,” DeGeeter said in the release. “The American flag and the property are not illuminated at night, the parking lot has potholes, and the interior flooring has tripping hazards. Out of respect for our veterans and concern for our residents’ safety, we want these problems addressed. Also, it is important that our post office meets the same standards required of our local businesses.”
The full text of Miller’s letter is as follows:
“Dear Postmaster General DeJoy:
“I write to bring your attention to the deteriorating condition of the United States Post Office building in Parma, Ohio, located at 7801 Day Drive. My constituents in Parma have been contacting me and my staff with great concern about the safety of the building and its impact on the ability of the United States Postal Service (USPS) to serve the community effectively.
“Recent reports have indicated significant injury to the Post Office building, including damaged aprons and broken window glass. In addition, the building’s exterior is not properly lit, leading to allegations of mail theft. Clearly, these conditions are inhibiting the USPS’ ability to serve the public properly and must be addressed swiftly.
“As you know, USPS serves a critical role in our nation. The Postal Service ensures seniors and veterans can receive lifesaving medications, connects families and loved ones, and much more. The taxpayers of the state of Ohio deserve quality, timely service, as well as a Post Office that is safe.
Despite the best efforts by community members and the City of Parma, these issues have persisted. While I understand the complex nature of the properties owned or operated in by the United States Postal Service, the people of Ohio deserve better. To that end, I request that the Postal Service develop and share with my office a plan to address the significant maintenance issues at the 7801 Day Drive location.
“I look forward to supporting the Postal Service as it seeks to improve service quality at this location and across the United States. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”