U.S. Rep. Max Miller, R-Rocky River recently was in Israel with a bipartisan delegation assembled by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel. They departed Washington, D.C., April 28 and returned May 2.
The bipartisan congressional delegation received updates on the security challenges facing the country and discussed ways they can continue to work together to bring stability and peace to the region, according to a news release.
The delegation met with Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss issues in the region. McCarthy also led the delegation to Yad Vashem, where they honored the memory of those killed in the Holocaust.
McCarthy became the second sitting Speaker of the House – and the first in 25 years – to address the Knesset, the release stated.
“I had the opportunity to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan delegation to Israel and Jordan for meetings with these important allies. I appreciated their hospitality and look forward to many more years of friendship between our countries,” Miller posted on Twitter.