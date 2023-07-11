Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robin Koslen called a neighborhood meeting in her Cleveland Heights home to address the former Severance Millikin Elementary School that has sat closed for years. Since then, she and Cindie Carroll-Pankhurst formed the Millikin Neighborhood Group to revitalize the playground and create a community space for events and socializing.
Over the years, the group has added equipment, maintained the garden, beautified the space with community arts and crafts projects, and hosted countless events with the goal of bringing together a diverse community in a neighborhood of Orthodox Jews, the Black community and families, young and old.
“It really did start off with we have this (space), why aren’t we doing something with it?” Koslen, a member of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 5. “So, that was the impetus, like we could have a nice place.”
The pandemic hit during the first year of the group, but instead of stunting it in its infancy, it propelled the group forward as more people were out walking in the neighborhood and could be approached for a conversation. When people were looking for something to do and yearning for connections, the group was there to provide a space to do so.
“Many neighborhoods don’t have a place to create community,” she said. “We happen to be lucky and it was there. It didn’t look like this though.”
The Millikin School closed in 2006, but is still owned by the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, which utilizes the building to house its tradesmen and equipment. It has been the subject of some discussions regarding the potential sale and redevelopment of the 11-acre lot, with the neighborhood group opposed to such plans.
“We have to break down the perception that it’s empty, it’s useless, it’s a waste of money, because it houses all the trades people – electricians, plumbers, carpenters, landscapers, HVAC – and all their equipment, so the lawn mowers and the trucks and everything, it’s all here,” Carroll-Pankhurst told the CJN July 5. “And for them to relocate it all would cost them a lot more than it cost them to maintain it.”
Prior to the neighborhood group’s formation, the playground consisted of a couple benches, a picnic table, swings and a spinner. Now, there is a new school-grade slide, a balance beam, toys for all ages and a stocked Little Free Library.
The school district does not spend money on the playground, instead the group has relied on contributions, reaching out to local businesses to sponsor events, matching grants, and FutureHeights, which has awarded them with the maximum grant amount all but two years.
“FutureHeights keeps giving us their maximum grant because we’re doing something nobody else is doing,” Koslen said.
When the weather is decent, the playground becomes a gathering place for events from art performances, movie nights, arts and crafts, picnics and more. Last year, the group held about 30 events, often with two or three in a week. Now, they aim to host events every couple of weeks and focus more on participatory activities to bring the community together.
“Cindie and I, we had this dream that there was going to be a performance, and then people were going to hang out afterwards and talk,” Koslen said. “And No. 1 there are lots of performances all over the city, and people wouldn’t stay and talk, they would go home. And so, my two thoughts were this year I would like things to not be age-grouped, that it’s for everybody, and that you do something together.”
To ensure they are welcoming the entire neighborhood community, events are not held on Friday or Saturday and kosher snacks are available. The goal is to have people mingle and bring the community together.
“This has not been a brilliant success, but it has been a success,” Carroll-Pankhurst said. “We have made huge inroads, and I think it’s obvious every single weekend and over the summer some days during the week when there’s always people here.”