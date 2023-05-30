Attorneys from Minc Law LLC in Orange visited St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland May 9 to discuss the dangers of sextortion, revenge porn and social media defamation with its sophomore class.
Attorney Dorrian Horsey discussed sextortion, a form of online exploitation where an individual threatens to share intimate images or information about a victim unless ransom is paid. During her talk, Horsey emphasized the importance of being cautious when sharing personal information online and how to report instances of sextortion to authorities, according to a news release.
Attorney Caroline Ford spoke about revenge porn, which involves the non-consensual sharing of intimate images or videos. She urged students to think carefully before sharing that kind of content, noting that distribution of that material is against the law and can result in severe criminal and civil penalties, the release said.
Attorney Michael Pelagalli lead a discussion about social media defamation, or when false statements aimed at damaging reputations are posted on an online social platform, like Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter or Instagram. He stressed the legal implications of publishing or distributing defamatory statements and harmful content online, and the importance of being responsible digital citizens. He also encouraged students to verify information before posting it, and to consider the harm they could cause by spreading false information online, the release said.
“Today’s youth face unprecedented challenges and threats as they interact with others online,” Aaron Minc, founder and principal of Minc Law, said in the release. “We are committed to empowering and educating the youth, including the students at St. Ignatius High School, on the serious consequences of sextortion, revenge porn, and social media defamation. By providing these resources, we aim to help create a safer online environment for all.”
Publisher’s note: Aaron Minc is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.