The Mind Challenge of the New Majority’s fifth year will begin May 8 and conclude June 14.
The trivia-style tournament for active seniors first launched in 2018, created by Art Greenberg of Reminderville and Phil Levine of Orange. The first competition was held in the late winter of that year, going into early spring 2019. Teams of four to six players compete for cash prizes for their cities.
The competition is now in over 60 cities and features 100 teams, growing from only 16 cities in its first year. Teams representing new cities include Eastlake, Warren, Austintown, Girard, Barberton and Akron. New this year, there will be a full regional competition during all rounds.
Lana Oriani, a member of the Mind Challenge team since its inception, will create and conduct this year’s game. She will be joined by Austintown native Jessica Ricker, who will host the Mahoning Valley regional competition and will assist Oriani where necessary.
“We have watched The Mind Challenge initiative grow these last four years,” Greenberg and Levine said in a joint statement. “The seniors really enjoyed the competition. Seniors need to realize this is a team game… not playing by themselves. There is a good spirit and camaraderie formed among the seniors. It’s a lot of fun to watch the excitement as the tournament moves on week to week. Many of the senior centers now have weekly or monthly trivia competitions throughout the year. We have had many cities and participants inquire as to how to get involved in this fun and free activity. It shows us the Mind Challenge has arrived.”
To learn more, visit themindchallenge.com.