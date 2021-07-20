Menorah Park hired Dr. Anita Minkin for the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice team as the new facilitator for Menorah Park’s Journey through Grief bereavement support groups.
Journey through Grief support groups are six-week sessions intended to provide separate opportunities for help with the grieving process for anyone who has experienced the loss of a parent or loss of a spouse.
The next support group meets in-person on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 27 through Aug. 31 in Maltz Hospice House. They are free and open to the community.
The sessions are as follows.
• July 27: Welcome and Introduction: Telling Your Story
• Aug. 3: Myths and Facts About Grief
• Aug. 10: Relationships and Self-Care
• Aug. 17: Coping with Special Days
• Aug. 24: Finding Meaning in Loss – Legacies & Personal Growth
• Aug. 31: Moving Forward in a New Normal
The groups are planned to start monthly throughout the year. A brief break will occur in September during the High Holy Days with the group sessions resuming Tuesdays from Oct. 5 through Nov. 9.
For more information, call Minkin at 216-910-2632 or email aminkin@montefiorecare.org.