Known throughout the community for his generosity that led to the renaming of the UH Chagrin Highland Health Center as the UH Minoff Health Center in Orange, Sam Minoff’s personal friends and family remember him for his jokes and kindness. He died April 8, five days after his 98th birthday.
Minoff was a lifelong entrepreneur, as his son, Roy, said in his eulogy, as at the age of 12, he launched a shoeshine business on the streets of the Bronx, N.Y., where he grew up. In the 1950s, Minoff acquired Kichler Lighting, where he worked through his 70s and grew the company from two full-time employees to 1,100 employees at its peak.
“When my dad bought into Kichler in the mid-1950s, it was because he always wanted to own his own business if he could,” Roy Minoff said. “He said he never knew how big it could be, but he had every intention to grow it.”
After graduating from Stuyvesant High School in New York and serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Minoff came to Cleveland, starting his family with his wife, Clare, in South Euclid before moving to Beachwood.
The Minoffs first became acquainted with Dr. Daniel Simon over a decade ago when Clare came under his care at University Hospitals and struck up a strong relationship. Simon is president, academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer, Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership at University Hospitals Health System, and professor of medicine and senior associate dean for academic affairs at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.
“Sam is just a very magnetic personality, always has jokes, that’s what he’s most famous for,” Simon told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Every time you see him, Sam has new jokes, and he made a lot of them up.”
They became friends over the years, sharing many apples and honey during Rosh Hashanah, and Minoff shared with Simon that the way to be successful as a leader was to treat people like family. And family was one of the most important things to him as he was a devoted husband and cultivated a special relationship with each of his children.
“He was my everything,” Minoff’s daughter, Amy Southard, told the CJN. “He was wonderful, never spoke a bad word about anybody. He was so generous to us, the community, his employees, just everybody – in spirit and kindness and monetary, too.”
Along with his support of University Hospitals, Minoff, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, supported the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Hebrew Shelter Home. Outside of his work and family, he enjoyed playing cards, collecting glass and traveling.
Minoff was the loving father of Barry Minoff, Roy Minoff, Amy (Mike) Southard and the late Martin Minoff, grandfather of David (Amanda) Minoff, Drew Minoff, Melissa Minoff (AJ Mark, fiance), Ashley (Mike) London, Kasey Southard (Zachary Fox, fiance), and great-grandfather of Colbie London.
“We’ll miss him forever,” Southard said. “He was the best.”