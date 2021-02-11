Leaders from three of Cleveland’s minority populations – the Black, Latinx and Jewish communities – virtually came together to discuss hardships experienced in 2020, the importance of intersectionality, impacts of white supremacy, upcoming plans to aid their communities and solutions through allyship during the 74th annual meeting of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee and Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture Feb. 9.
Panelists included Danielle Sydnor, president of Cleveland NAACP; Victor Ruiz, executive director of Esperanza; and Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Federation. The event, “Overcoming Challenges Together,” was moderated by Keisha González, program manager of social impact investing and community development initiatives at the Cleveland Foundation. More than 200 devices were logged on for the meeting.
The meeting was kicked off with a virtual dance performance by Karamu Performing Arts Theatre and ended with a drum concert by Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center, both located in Cleveland.
The three panelists agreed that 2020 was a year of strife, from the COVID-19 pandemic to rising amounts of white supremacy to heated issues of systemic racism highlighted through white police officers’ treatment of Black community members. However, 2020 also brought optimistic moments of growth, support and desires for education amongst communities to combat racism and hate.
“I was still encouraged because more folks than I have ever known in my own personal circles have come out and said, ‘I was one of those people that didn’t understand, but I’m willing to dig in and do the work, learn, grow, support and be a really strong ally,” Sydnor said. “I think 2020 brought people further apart in some parts of our country, but it also brought us much closer together,” Sydnor said.
Sydnor, Ruiz and Rudin-Luria brought up the fact that their communities are not monolithic and that members have diverse attributes, backgrounds and views. Each member of these communities have differing experiences with struggle and hate.
Rudin-Luria presented the term “Ashkenormative,” which describes this false idea that all Jews hail from Eastern Europe.
“I think there’s been a broadening of understanding that within the Jewish community, not only are there Jews of color, but the Jews of color are very diverse with their own experiences as well,” Rudin-Luria said.
Connecting this idea of the differences within a community, Ruiz shared that the Latinx community has struggled internally with white supremacist views that members hold and spread to others.
“A big way that we unfortunately experience white supremacy has been by perpetuating a lot of it,” Ruiz said. “We receive it, and then we give it right back.”
Rudin-Luria stressed that these toxic tropes and biases against the Jewish community have been so deeply embedded in culture that it hides the fact that they actually stem from anti-Semites and white supremacists.
“It needs to be defined so that it’s recognized,” Rudin-Luria said. “I think people don’t recognize that they’re repeating something, because they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s out there in culture that I’m repeating.’”
Before communities can combat white supremacy, Sydnor said the first step is being honest with one another that there are biases and tropes people hold and project onto other communities. She urged for the Black community and Jewish community to resume their long history of shared allyship with increased vigor.
“Until we can come to the table together and say, ‘Yes, we have had issues, we have been allies, and now we’re going to work back through that,’ that’s the only way we can dismantle I think what white supremacy has done to all of our communities and how we can push back against that,” Sydnor said.
Individuals can become allies by standing up against hate when among like people, especially when in spaces other communities will never be. Allyship can come from people reaching out to and befriending others who aren’t a part of their community through finding points of connection.
The three panelists acknowledged that taking down white supremacy through allyship is a lifelong process that requires plenty of work.
“It’s not just about bringing people to the table or just bringing them in the room, it’s also giving them the space or sharing or giving up a power,” Ruiz said. “... That’s real allyship for me.”
Rudin-Luria emphasized that despite the three community leaders coming together to discuss and solve problems shared between them, allyship must be made in all levels of a community aside from leaders or board chairs.
“Where there are those points of connection that can be built on, whether it’s in a neighborhood or in shared interests, not all of those places of overlap need to be pointed out by the leaders,” Rudin-Luria said. “... I really think that this is an area where we can all learn from each other and take ideas from each other.”
While on a surface level point of view, it may appear that similarities shared between the Black, Latinx and Jewish communities require a microscope to find. However, Sydnor said that just by being minority communities, connections can be found at every level.
“When you’ve been and you are in a marginalized community, we have so much more in common than we have different,” Sydnor said. “It takes sometimes a little bit of work to identify what that common struggle is.”