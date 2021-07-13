Danielle V. Minson was promoted to president and interim CEO of Jewish Federation of Cincinnati. Minson steps into the role following CEO Shep Englander’s departure June 30 to become CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee in Florida.
Minson was previously chief development officer and managing director. She has worked for the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati for 19 years.
Her leadership over the years helped the federation increase its revenue from a $10 million a year organization to a $20 million a year organization, according to a news release.
Minson was named president Jan. 1 and added the role of interim CEO July 1.