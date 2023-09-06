A missing Solon girl was found safely in the Cleveland area, according to a Sept. 5 Solon Police Department news release.
Kinley Hubbard, 12, was reported missing after leaving her home around 6 a.m. Sept. 4. No foul play was suspected, police said.
She was later seen getting off a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus at the Stokes-Windermere stop in East Cleveland, and may have had intentions of traveling to Chicago or California, according to police.
Solon police worked with the Southeast Area Law Enforcement Missing Person Unit, FBI Cleveland field office, and other local and national law enforcement agencies to locate her.
No further information can be provided at this time, the release stated.