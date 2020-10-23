Mitchell’s Ice Cream opened a new location Oct. 22 at 27155 Detroit Road in Westlake.
Open from noon to 10 p.m. daily for indoor and to-go service, this is its second location to open in Westlake. Its original Westlake location – which was the brand’s first store – opened Oct. 6, 1999, and is now permanently closed.
Co-owner Pete Mitchell, who founded Mitchell’s Ice Cream with his brother, Mike, said though it was time to bring something new to Westlake, closing the original location is “bittersweet.”
“My brother and I spent a lot of time in that space together with our team there and we’re a bit nostalgic about it,” Mitchell told the Cleveland Jewish News. “There are a lot of good memories with a lot of good friends over the years from the surrounding communities.”
But, Mitchell said there is an air of excitement in opening the new Westlake location. Only a quarter mile away from the original space, he said the prospect of a new space was attractive.
“The old one always felt nice to us, but it’s a long time to be in one space,” he said. “There was an opportunity to have a freestanding building with a nice outside patio with a lot of natural light with contemporary architecture, and to embrace sustainability initiatives that we’ve been using in shops we’ve opened in the last 10 years or so. So, we’re excited but we will miss the old location because of the memories.”
Mitchell said adding sustainability features to the new location was a big part of their plans. A water harvesting system will collect rainwater from the roof in a 5,500-gallon cistern located underground. The rain water will then be treated with UV light and reused by the shop’s plumbing system and for watering the surrounding landscape. There are also energy efficient daylight harvesting lights, windows on all sides of the building and skylights on the ceiling.
“(Sustainability) is one of the things that means a lot to us – the few times that we build new shops, it is a focal point,” Mitchell said. “This location has the rainwater harvesting system and permeable clay pavers throughout the parking lot, sidewalks and patio. This is so the water can seep through and not run off into our sewers and create a sanitary problem with heavy rains.”
Construction on the location began in late 2019 with the help of Dimit Architects of Cleveland. According to a news release, the space includes modern features reflective of the shop’s history and other locations – like the Douglas fir trusses as a homage to the Mitchell’s production kitchen in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
“We think it’ll be an exciting new chapter and overall, we’re really excited about it and being able to continue serving the Westlake community,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell’s Ice Cream has eight locations across Northeast Ohio.