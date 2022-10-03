Mitchell Schneider, president of First Interstate Properties, Ltd., received the Gries Family Award Sept. 28 at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland board of trustees meeting in recognition of his lasting impact in Cleveland’s Jewish and general communities.
For more than 25 years, the Gries Family Award has honored individuals who have demonstrated extensive top leadership in Federation and other local Jewish organization activities, as well as significant leadership in Greater Cleveland’s general community, according to a news release.
“I am humbled by this recognition,” Schneider said in the release. “I feel privileged to be engaged now and over the years in Jewish communal work, and grateful to have ventured into the broader community to make an impact there as well. I know that each opportunity for service has helped me grow and evolve while serving. Thank you to the Gries family and the Gries Award Selection Committee for acknowledging this work.”
Schneider has been actively involved with the Federation for nearly 30 years, serving as a board member and executive committee member, chair of the allocations committee and vice chair of the campaign leadership committee. He has also served on numerous Jewish organization boards, including currently as a board member of both American Israel Public Affairs Committee and ORT America, and a trustee for life at Siegal College of Judaic Studies, the release stated.
Schneider is a trustee and former board chair of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, a member of the Beachwood campus planning commission, Greater Cleveland Partnership Mid-Market Involvement committee, Sustainable Cleveland committee and the Towpath Trail management committee.
“Mitchell has been a dedicated leader in the community for many years,” Marcia W. Levine, Gries Award Selection Committee chair and a past Gries Family Award recipient, who presented Schneider with the award, said in the release. “Promoting the strength and sustainability of our Jewish community has long been a priority for him as demonstrated by the time he has dedicated to the Jewish Federation, as well as exemplary leadership that has benefited the general community.”
The Gries family was one of the first Jewish families to settle in Cleveland. As the award includes a donation to a charitable cause chosen by the recipient, Schneider has designated his donation to Western Reserve Land Conservancy and the Siegal Lifelong Learning program at case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.