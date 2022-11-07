Yoshi Silverstein, founder and executive director of Mitsui Collective, was named one of the winners of the 2022 Pomegranate Prize.
An event hosted by The Covenant Foundation in Chicago was held at the end of October and honored five emerging leaders in Jewish education. Other winners included Jonathan Shmidt Chapman, founder and theater artist of The K’ilu Company in Northbrook, Ill.; Rabbi Tzvi Hametz, director of educational technology and STEAM innovation at Melville J. Berman Hebrew Academy in Rockville, Md.; Lisa Sheps, curriculum innovation and mentorship lead of the teacher performance and learning studio at The Toronto Heschel School in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and Liana Wertman, founder and executive director of The Torah Studio in Los Angeles.
Silverstein told the Cleveland Jewish News that the honor is a milestone for his journey as an educator, while also bringing more attention to Mitsui Collective. He founded Mitsui Collective in early 2020 as a way to build a resilient community through embodied Jewish practice and somatic anti-racism. The organization designs and facilitates holistic, whole-body Jewish learning and practice that taps into the wellspring of Jewish wisdom and tradition while utilizing modern practices for cultivating wellness in both individuals and communities, according to its website. The organization offers programs and workshops on various topics – including Jewishness and nature, Jewish frameworks for wellness, best practices for Jewish diversity, equity and inclusion, and the experiences of Jews of color in North America.
Since its inception, Mitsui Collective has reached over 20,000 participants through its programs, and over 40,000 engagements through its online resources and social media.
“This feels like a huge honor and accomplishment,” said Silverstein, who moved to Shaker Heights with his family in 2019. “I’ve been an educator in both Jewish and non-Jewish spaces for over 25 years at this point. So, on that level, the recognition feels great. It is validating - both of my lifelong work and particularly for this work of embodied Jewish practice as a way to bring Jewish values, ideas and ethics to life.”
Of the organization’s growth and other recognition in the past two years, Silverstein said the Pomegranate Award is a big deal to him. This year’s winners join a cohort of 55 future leaders in Jewish education, many of which Silverstein said he knows and looks up to.
“In part, it’s this kind of thing like, ‘wow, I hope one day through my work and Mitsui Collective that we can even be a position to be considered for this award,’” he said. “Between the nomination and hearing I got the award, I had to sit down and take it all in, like ‘is this real? Did I really do it?’”
But winning an award is only a small part of the larger picture of his work and the work of Mitsui Collective, Silverstein said. As Mitsui Collective looks to the future, there will be a renewed focus on public programs and community building both through in-person programs in Northeast Ohio and nationwide with a new online platform that will launch in 2023.
“Awards and recognition are great, and I hope this signals that we’re meeting the needs and interests of people throughout the community, that we’re onto something, but you don’t build a community based on awards,” he said, referencing the plans for more Cleveland-based programs supplemented by the online offerings for Jews everywhere. “I feel like we’re now ready to start rolling that out and give people the opportunity to practice and integrate it into their daily lives.”
To learn more about Mitsui Collective, visit mitsuicollective.org.