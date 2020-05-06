With temperatures in the mid-60s, under a bright blue sky, members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami did something they have been unable to do for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic – they gathered for an in-person event.
A few dozen people dropped by the temple’s parking lot in Beachwood on the morning of May 3 to drop off food to be donated to Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s kosher food drive, and enjoy dancing and singing with temple music director Deb Rogers. Vehicles were parked in every other space and attendees practiced social distancing.
The event occurred on what would have been the temple’s annual Mitzvah Day, but became part of its “Every Day is Mitzvah Day” initiative during the pandemic. Members have been making masks and donating blood, among other ways to support relief efforts. The temple recently raised $1,800 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“It’s amazing,” Rabbi Allison Vann told the Cleveland Jewish News about the gathering. “We have people driving around the perimeter of the synagogue driveway and dropping off food. We have a huge amount of food that’s going to be going to Jewish Family Service Association’s food pantry. ... You can tell the mood is festive and everyone is just happy to see each other face to face.”
She also spoke to the crowd, saying, “It’s been a long time since many of us have seen each other face to face. So, in many ways, it’s a Shehecheyanu moment. It’s a moment where we are grateful to be alive, to have this special time together to give thanks for a beautiful blue sky, for seeing each other, knowing that we are healthy. So, let’s say Shehecheyanu together.”
The children and adults responded by chanting the blessing that celebrates special occasions.
For more about Suburban Temple’s “Every Day is Mitzvah Day” initiative, visit bit.ly/2WwuXPv.