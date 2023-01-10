The Shaker Heights board of zoning appeals and the planning commission reviewed and discussed the Arcadia development at 3393 Warrensville Center Road during its Jan. 3 meeting, deciding on a continuance for a future meeting.
In August 2022, the city entered a preliminary agreement with Columbus-based Metropolitan Holdings and Shaker Heights-based RDL Architects to develop a mixed-use, mixed-income building on the site of the former Qua Buick-Pontiac dealership in the Van Aken District. The proposed five-story building is located on the 2.4-acre lot at the corner of Warrensville Center and Farnsleigh roads with frontage on Helen Road and includes 141 apartment residential units, two first-floor retail spaces and second-floor office space.
Kevin Dreyfuss-Wells, senior project manager with RDL Architects requested the public hearing on behalf of Metropolitan Holdings for a site plan review, variances and a conditional-use permit. He was joined by Joseph M. McCabe, vice president of development, and Jamie Oberschlake, senior project manager, with Metropolitan Holdings; Ryan Young, project manger at Columbus-based POD Design; and Mike Workosky, president of Washington, D.C.-based Wells + Associates.
The site plan includes two ground floor retail spaces, second-floor offices including a primary office for RDL Architect, and three floors of multifamily apartments facing Warrensville Center Road. On Farnsleigh Road, the development makes a transition from the commercial district to residential neighborhoods with five floors of multifamily apartments.
There would be 2½-story townhouse-style construction facing Helen Road to complement the existing single-family homes on Helen Road. The plan proposed a total of 221 parking spaces with 181 contained in an interior parking garage, a 25-space surface lot and 15 existing on-street parking spaces on Farnsleigh Road.
The developers applied for a conditional-use permit for the first floor apartments on Farnsleigh and Helen roads as dwellings are limited to 40% of the first floor in mixed-use developments. There is also two variances addressing the mixed-use of the proposed building as the code requires 50% of the building’s first floor to be retail or restaurant space on main streets, and the proposed Arcadia development has 45.6% retail on Warrensville C enter Road and 22.5% on Farnsleigh Road. The code also requires no one use exceeds 90% of the floor area, and the development is 93% residential apartment units.
Other variances addressed the size of the building which would stand at 69 feet tall, higher than the 50-foot height maximum; the unit size, as the minimum area of a one bedroom unit is limited to 700 square feet and the smallest proposed unit is 675 square feet; the lot area which is only 104,108 square feet and is required to be a minimum of 111,600 square feet for the number and type of apartment units; the front setback which is required to be a minimum of 5 feet and a maximum of 10 feet, but is 2 feet 8 inches from Farnsleigh Road and varies from 33 feet 9 inches to 72 feet 9 inches on Helen Road.
Two variances address the parking as two loading spaces are required and there is one proposed short berth loading space adjacent to the southern surface parking, and 67 spaces are proposed to be 8 feet 8 inches in width, but are required to be 9 feet by 18 feet.
The board heard from the presenters about the site plans, community studies and discussions, the landscape design and the traffic study results, as well as proposals for a shared parking agreement with the neighboring Christ Episcopal Church and converting Helen Road fully or partially from a one-way to a two-way street.
Several residents of Helen Road and the Thornton Park neighborhood expressed concerns about traffic on Helen Road where children often play and ride bicycles during the summer.
“One of our biggest, not our only concerns as you’ve already heard, is the incremental traffic impact on the neighborhood, safety and well-being of the homeowners and the long-term impact on housing values,” Dale Winsberg said, raising concern over creating in-direct automobile access from the development to Helen Road through the proposed shared lot agreement with the church.
Annie Richman, owner of Shaker Rocks which is located on the opposite corner or Warrensville Center and Farnsleigh roads, shared her concern that the position and height of the proposed project would hide her business from view and cover it in shadow.
“When I look at the visual on page 76, coming north on Warrensville, because this building is so close to the street, you literally can’t see Shaker Rocks until you are upon it,” she said. “And a huge portion of our success has been drive-by.”