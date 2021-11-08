Nino Monaco, a former building commissioner and Mayfield Heights City Council member was appointed by Mayfield Heights City Council to fill the vacancy left after Donna Finney died Sept. 9.
Monaco was appointed unanimously by the remaining six council members: Michael Ballistrea, Robert DeJohn, Donald Manno, Susan Sabetta, Diane M. Snider and Gayle Teresi, according to unofficial minutes of the Oct. 24 council meeting.
Finney served starting in 2006 and was elected in 2010, 2016, 2020. She was council president in 2018 and 2019.
Monaco last served on council in 2015.
He served as building commissioner for Mayfield Heights from 1994 to 2005 and also served as building commissioner for Brooklyn Heights, Macedonia, Pepper Pike, Warrensville Heights, Woodmere, and as interim building commissioner in University Heights.
He was one of 14 applicants for the council appointment.
Monaco was sworn in prior to the council meeting Oct. 25.
His term will expire at the end of 2024.