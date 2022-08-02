Monica Robins, senior medical reporter at WKYC and medical columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News, was to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Cleveland chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at its annual meeting and awards ceremony Aug. 4.
Betty Clapp, a journalism professor at Cleveland State University and former SPJ Chapter president, was also to receive a Distinguished Service Award.
Harry Boomer, a reporter at WOIO, was to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
New officers were to be elected.
The awards ceremony was to be held on the top floor of the historic Flat Iron Café on Center Street in the East Bank of the Flats in downtown Cleveland.