Monica Robins isn’t a doctor nor does she play one on television.
She’s been reporting on health news for 23 years for Cleveland television station WKYC and as the station’s senior health correspondent, Robins has been telling stories about the medical world in Cleveland and asking the experts to get answers to health questions that you want. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than one year ago, the questions have kept coming and coming.
Now, through a partnership with WKYC Studios, Robins will be answering many of those questions in the pages of the Cleveland Jewish News beginning April 9 and the Columbus Jewish News April 15 in her new column, “Monica’s Medical Mishegas.”
“Everyone seems to be struggling to find credible information about the pandemic, vaccines and anything else health-related,” Robins said. “I talk to experts every day and often ask them the same questions viewers are asking me, so this is a great way of sharing more news you can use. I’ve learned how to decipher ‘medical speak’ and boil it down so it’s easy to understand and use.”
After years of reporting about other people’s health concerns, Robins found herself battling her own health issues in 2020 when she underwent a nine-hour brain surgery to remove parts of a tumor.
“WKYC Studios is thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Jewish News on delivering crucial and credible health information on a consistent basis,” said Adam Miller, director of content for WKYC. “Monica Robins’ name has become synonymous with medical reporting in our region and we know her access to Northeast Ohio’s best doctors and experts will continue to provide a much-needed service for our community.
“As new details develop around this pandemic and the vaccination process, Monica will help guide us and clear through the clutter – answering all of your COVID questions carefully and thoroughly across WKYC and the CJN’s platforms. As the most-seasoned medical reporter in the region, Monica will share the facts that matter most to you and your loved ones during this difficult time.”
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News, echoed Miller’s sentiments.
“We are thrilled to have been approached by Adam and our friends at WKYC Studios to collaborate on this meaningful content initiative,” Adelstein said. “Monica Robins and WKYC Channel 3 are household names throughout Northeast Ohio. They are trusted, authoritative and extremely credible in the myriad resources and information they provide their viewers. Using the depth of knowledge and information from other trusted authorities throughout our world-renown and highly respected medical institutions throughout our community, ‘Monica’s Medical Mishegas’ is going to be the platform for often sought ought medical information to serve all of us.”
Robins is a five-time Emmy Award winning reporter and has numerous awards from the Press Club of Cleveland and The Associated Press, and is a member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Her stories are often broadcast nationally on other NBC and Tegna stations. Her more than 25 Cleveland Clinic “Medical Miracle” specials have aired in the Middle East and Turkey.
Robins, a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., began her career at WDTV-TV in Clarksburg, W.Va. She also worked at WOWK-TV in Charleston/Huntington, W.Va., before becoming an investigative reporter at WCMH-TV in Columbus, as well as the NBC Midwest correspondent for the news channel’s affiliate service. Robins said, “As a good Jewish daughter, I came to Cleveland to take care of my father.”
She has been involved in many community events, including emceeing Menorah Park’s Shining Star CLE, a solo-singing competition giving Northeast Ohio high school students the chance to compete for college scholarships and raise money and awareness for Menorah Park’s memory care services and programs.
Robins, a native of Pittsburgh, is also the lead singer for two rock bands, including, Monica Robins and the Whiskey Kings and the Ninja Cowboys.
You can begin to submit your health questions to Monica at cjn.org/AskMonicaRobins.
Publisher’s Note: Adam Miller is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.