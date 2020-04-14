Since its inception in 2015, The Montefiore Foundation has hit a home run with its 5K Run/Walk challenge.
In 2020, the foundation hopes to hit a grand slam with its signature spring fundraiser, which has now gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This important fundraising event is needed now more than ever as we face extraordinary and unprecedented costs in keeping our residents and staff safe and healthy during this pandemic,” said Montefiore president and CEO Seth Vilensky in a news release.
“At Montefiore, we are spending close to $60,000 a week on supplies including personal protective equipment, such as surgical and N95 respirator masks, gowns and coveralls, gloves, goggles, alcohol swabs, dozens and dozens of thermometers, plus staffing incentives and bonuses that we’ve never done before. Additionally, we are providing complimentary meals throughout the day for all employees – both at Montefiore and The Weils, our senior living campus (in Bainbridge Township)”
The fun and family friendly event brings together the community and raises money for Montefiore.
Details can be found at montefiorecare.org/homerun.
Participants are encouraged to run, walk or hike around a neighborhood, in a park, on a treadmill or anywhere else and take photos while participating and share on Montefiore’s Virtual Home Run 2020 Facebook page, using #virtualhomerun2020.
“Steel Valley Portable X-Ray Service is the presenting sponsor,” Debbie Rothschild, director, The Montefiore Foundation, said in the release. “Last year’s event drew more than 400 participants who ran, walked and pushed strollers to support us on a crisp beautiful day. This year, we simply want everyone to register and determine how far they will go to complete the challenge – the opportunities are endless in terms of participating – we’d love to get thousands of participants involved this year– as sponsors, donors, walkers, runners or hikers and they have until Sunday, May 3 to complete the challenge.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.