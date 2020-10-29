Faced with 34 cases of COVID-19 at Montefiore in Beachwood in October, the administrator, nursing director and assistant nursing director were terminated following an investigation which the nursing director and assistant nursing director submitted false tests and Montefiore’s administrator “failed to oversee the situation appropriately,” according to Jim Newbrough, president and CEO of Menorah Park.
Newbrough wrote a memorandum Oct. 29 to residents and their families regarding the circumstances leading up to the terminations.
Ari Hyman confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 29 that he is no longer the administrator at Montefiore.
“I have no comment,” Hyman said.
Newbrough wrote, “As you know, in mid-October, a number of Montefiore residents in one of our units began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Tests were conducted, but the results were negative. After rerunning the tests, several residents tested positive. Fearing that we might be facing a widespread outbreak on our campus, we immediately called in resources from throughout the county and the state to assist us. We were able to retest all the residents in question, confirm positive diagnoses in 34 residents and transfer them to a separate unit for special care. Our most recent testing indicates that the situation is under control and the number of cases at Montefiore has stabilized.”
Newbrough wrote as Montefiore was investigating, a nursing staff member reported the “original tests might not have been conducted appropriately.”
The director of nursing and assistant director of nursing “actually submitted false tests,” Newbrough wrote.
The investigation came from that report, he wrote, adding, “I am also sorry to tell you that Montefiore’s Administrator failed to oversee the situation appropriately.
“However, our investigation did confirm that this situation was limited to a very short period of time, was isolated to one unit at Montefiore and only involved the three staff members identified.”
Newbrough said the three people “ violated the values that are at the core of our organization and we’ve terminated their employment.
“We are in the process of notifying the appropriate state authorities about this matter and we will fully cooperate with any investigation any of them decide to undertake as a result of the information we have shared. Our goal throughout this situation has been, and will continue to be, full transparency.”
Newbrough apologized “for any worry or concern this situation might have caused you or your loved one.”
He praised the employee for reporting the problems.
The CJN reached out to Melanie Amato, press secretary in the office of public affairs at the Ohio Department of Health Oct. 29. She did not immediately return telephone calls.
This story is developing and will be updated.