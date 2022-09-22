After a storied career as kashruth supervisor at Montefiore in Beachwood, Rabbi Shia Neuman recently retired after 15 years. He acted as the dietary manager, kashruth supervisor and staff trainer, where he supervised 20 employees.
Prior to his work at Montefiore, Neuman worked at local kosher restaurants.
“I had developed a close relationship with Cleveland Kosher during the years I worked as a manager at Abba’s Market and Grille at Cedar Center,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “After Abba’s closed, Cleveland Kosher offered me a position as director of kashruth at Montefiore. After a few months as a mashgiach, Montefiore recognized my managerial skills and I was recommended for the position of dietary manager/kashruth supervisor as well as director of staff training.”
Neuman was known for taking charge and making things go smoothly, as well as for bringing a lot of personality to the table.
“Our association was through Cleveland Kosher, which supplies kashruth services at Montefiore,” said Rabbi Shimon Gutman, kashrus administrator of Cleveland Kosher. “As a people person, Rabbi Neuman was able to connect with all different departments and with people within the facility. Be it dietary, nursing, activities or maintenance, Rabbi Neuman used his people skills to make them all feel that they were working together on a common goal to provide the best care for the residents. He would go out of his way to schmooze with them. It made them feel that someone really cared about them.”
His personality and people skills helped when the facility underwent demographic changes and developed a more diverse population that required a broader education on kashruth for its personnel and residents. Neuman’s position included educating non-Jewish staff and families about what to expect when living in a kosher extended care facility, especially during the challenging seasonal changes of the Jewish calendar.
Neuman became the “go-to guy,” not only for questions of kashruth, but for general issues which arose with the residents because of the personal relationships he shared with many of them. Connecting with the residents was, for Neuman, the most rewarding part of the job.
“The fulfillment for me was being with the residents and putting a smile on their faces,” he said. “Many of them didn’t have visitors, and they were lonely. I was able to speak to them in Yiddish, and this brought them back to life. … It gave me a lot of satisfaction and made their day. When you speak their mother tongue, it brings them back to life.”
Neuman said he was often the one to say kaddish for them after their death. He said he attributes his devotion to caring for the sick and elderly to the influence of his late mother, Holocaust survivor Miriam Neuman, for whom Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland was named because of her devotion and tremendous contribution to the sick and infirm of Cleveland.
Residents were reassured to see Neuman, not only for his comfort and care, but also because they relied on him to ensure the highest standards of kashruth. As kashruth supervisor, he oversaw two separate kitchens, one for meat and one for dairy with everything clearly labeled, also maintaining separate meat and dairy steam tables, microwaves, toasters and other appliances throughout the facility. Staff training encompassed all departments, and required sensitizing everyone to Jewish dietary laws; in this capacity, Neuman said he created a custom PowerPoint presentation to familiarize all incoming staff with dietary laws.
He said that maintaining kashruth for a large facility is extremely demanding and requires dedication and vigilance. The kitchen is open 365 days a year and requires a kosher supervisor on duty at all times, Neuman said.
“One of the most challenging times during the year was Pesach,” Neuman said. “Planning was the key to a successful Pesach program. As a nursing care facility, we had to meet the nutritional requirements of the residents as well as adhere to the laws of Pesach. Food orders were placed months in advance in order to meet production schedules at processing plants.”
He added, “Deep cleaning of equipment would take place in the weeks leading up to the actual koshering with extra staff brought in to assist with this monumental task. Kashering can take over 100 man hours while regular food service had to continue unabated. It is an intense process requiring a lot of detailed planning in order to be flawlessly executed. Our staff would really go the extra mile to serve the community.”
While Neuman praised the staff, the staff and residents praised and thanked him for years of leadership, hard work, dedication and friendship.
“He commanded respect and admiration from all levels of staff because he dealt with them respectfully, never losing his cool,” Gutman said. “He was a legend and he will be sorely missed by the entire dietary staff, from the managers to the servers.”
Neuman moved to Lakewood, N.J. to be near family. While he is retired, he is performing similar work part time in the New Jersey area.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.