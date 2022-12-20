The wrongful termination civil lawsuit filed by two former top nurses at Montefiore who were fired after an alleged COVID-19 falsification at the Beachwood nursing home in October 2020 has been pushed back nearly seven months.
The trial, which was scheduled to start Jan. 17, 2023, is now scheduled for Aug. 14, 2023, in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Patsy Coughlin, staff attorney for Judge Kelly A. Gallagher, said the parties agreed to the new schedule in August.
“It’s just due to discovery issues,” Coughlin told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 12.
Tina King, who was director of nursing at Montefiore, and Marie Gelle, who was assistant director of nursing at Montefiore, were suspended after then-administrator Ariel Hyman reported to Menorah Park that he told the nurses to send in blank testing swabs on Oct. 13, 2020. The two nursing homes had affiliated July 1, 2020.
King and Gelle, were responsible for testing on that date. Weekly tests of 34 residents on one unit returned 33 negative results. By Oct. 29, 2020, all 33 tested positive.
Defendants in the lawsuit were the Montefiore Home, Menorah Park Center for Senior Living Bet Moshav Zekenim Hadati; Menorah Park at Home, LLC; James P. Newbrough Jr., Menorah Park president and CEO; Richard Schwalberg, then-chief operating officer of Menorah Park; Menorah Park Women’s & Men’s Association; and John Does I-X.
King and Gelle are scheduled to undergo an administrative hearing before the Ohio Board of Nursing regarding potential discipline up to revocation of their nursing licenses.
Notices on Dec. 2 for each explain that the unexpected death of a close relative of an attorney resulted in rescheduling the administrative hearings, which had been scheduled for Dec. 5 through Dec. 9.
“Because of the high number of participants involved in this hearing and the strong possibility that other emergencies could impact the hearing schedule, the parties have agreed to hold multiple weeks in the upcoming months, so that additional dates are already on the calendar in the event of another need for a continuance,” Ronda Shamansky, hearing examiner, wrote in the notice.
Shamansky asked that the parties set aside the following dates in 2023: Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, March 6 to March 10 and May 1 to May 3. Hearings are to start at 9 a.m.
Shamansky asked lawyers to submit new subpoena lists.
“The purpose of getting new subpoena lists from the parties is to narrow the list of subpoenas that must be reserved for the new hearing dates and eliminate those that are no longer needed, if the documents requested have already been produced in response to an earlier subpoena,” Shamansky wrote. “It is not to give the parties the opportunity to submit a new slate of requests for subpoenas for witnesses that were not previously identified.”
James Wakley, principal assistant attorney general, submitted a supplemental witness and exhibit list in Gelle’s case on Sept. 26. It included 17 named witnesses, including Schwalberg, Hyman, Jamie Herbst, vice president of human resources at Menorah Park; Janet Craven, director of compliance at Menorah Park; Erinn Showers, LPN charge nurse; Patty Duplago, nurse manager of Mandel 3. Among the exhibits listed by Wakley are medical records from 34 patients, Facebook posts, King’s personnel file, emails regarding COVID-19 swab technique and staffing levels at Montefiore, and video surveillance.
Steven Sindell of Sindell and Sindell in Beachwood is representing both nurses, both at the Ohio Board of Nursing and in the wrongful termination lawsuit.
His Sept. 26 list of witnesses and exhibits said he would provide video clips at the hearing. His list of 20 witnesses includes King, Gelle and Steve Gelle, who were not subpoenaed. In addition, he intends to call Newbrough, Hyman, Schwalberg, Showers and Craven. He wrote that he would have called as polygraph expert witnesses William Evans and Kenneth Butler if the hearing officer admits polygraph evidence.
His list of exhibits includes documentation about King and Gelle at Montefiore, including their notebooks, COVID test reports for patients, records of COVID testing of employees from Cleveland Clinic in Beachwood, Quest Diagnostics in Solon and Luminous Diagnostics in Tifton, Ga.; records of temporary employees from American Medical Personnel in Hartville, Towne Nursing of Warrensville Heights, NurseDash in Houston; and the transcript of Hyman’s testimony at the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports.
Hyman recanted his 2020 reports Nov. 15 in testimony before the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports, where he faces potential discipline up to revocation of his nursing home license.
Hyman said that in October 2020 he told Schwalberg that King had told him on Oct. 13, 2020, there wouldn’t be any positive test results, which she confirmed during a previous two-day testimony.
In his Nov. 15 testimony, Hyman acknowledged that the conversation with King ended there.
Schwalberg testified that Hyman told him there was more to the conversation and that he told King to send blank test swabs to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights for testing.
Hyman also testified that he viewed video footage of the unit where King and Gelle were responsible for testing patients and did not see them on the floor.
An IT hack on Oct. 13, 2020, knocked out computer service and video footage, the nurses said in the lawsuit.
Lawyers for Hyman, King and Gelle have all acknowledged they are under criminal investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office.
About a dozen wrongful death lawsuits are pending by families of people who died as a result of the October 2020 COVID outbreak at Montefiore. Three settlements were made as well.
Multiple attempts to reach Sindell for comment were unsuccessful.