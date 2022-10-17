HFLA of Northeast Ohio will hold its first in-person community event featuring Jonathan Morduch in a conversation examining the daily financial decisions working families face and the policy changes needed to address this disparity.
Morduch is a professor of public policy and economics at the Wagner Graduate School at New York University and co-author of, “The Financial Diaries: How American Families Cope in a World of Uncertainty.” He will discuss his book and other topics at “The Cost Burden: Examining the Daily Lives of Working Americans” event Oct. 26 at Capitol Theatre in Cleveland.
“This is actually the first time we’ve done an event like this in person because the pandemic really changed the way we bring our community together,” Carrie Miller, acting executive director of HFLA, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 17, adding that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic most events were similar to the annual dinner.
“When we had to pivot to the virtual events, we were able to really shift and do more issue-oriented events that allowed us to really focus in on telling the story of our borrower and how the organization works with the community,” she said.
Miller said Morduch’s book shifted her thinking about how the community talks about the people it serves as he details how people’s incomes are annualized which doesn’t account for the fluctuation from month to month when they may need additional resources to get through some tough times.
“That’s really what he’s going to be talking about and what that means and how that plays out,” said Miller, a resident of Cleveland. “And for us, that’s the story of our borrower.”
HFLA has been making interest-free loans since 1904 to help students, business and residents of Northeast Ohio attain financial stability. She said they often help people experiencing short-term loss of income, offering upfront support to cover some costs during that period without penalizing or making it more difficult to have access to support.
“If we can do that without interest as is the Jewish tradition of not charging interest for somebody who is in need, then they’re going to come back stronger and they’re going to be able to weather those times more easily,” Miller said.
The conversation with Morduch will feature a representative from HFLA to place the discussion in a regional context and will include time for audience questions and answers as they dive into some of the issues and policies that working Americans face.
“We’re just really excited because we just sort of found this story that really highlights who our borrowers are,” Miller said, “and really helps us to bring this conversation from a different perspective to the community and hopefully get people to think about things a little bit differently.”