Two Milwaukee, Wis., companies want to convert Commerce Park IV at 23240 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood into 147 apartments.
Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of Wangard Partners, who is also listed as manager of Eastgate LLC, told the Cleveland Jewish News, he also intends to renovate the interior of Commerce V at 23250 Chagrin Blvd.
Wangard described his company as long-term investors, who become engaged in the communities they invest in throughout Wisconsin, in Minnesota, Illinois, central Texas and Georgia.
Wangard told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7 the acquisition price for Commerce IV and Commerce V is subject to a confidentiality agreement and that he could not discuss “any numbers” until after the closing, which is scheduled for June 8.
He said the renovation of Commerce IV entails removal of the exterior skin of precast concrete and putting a “modern façade on the entire building.”
Existing tenants in Commerce IV will be offered rental space either on the first floor of that building or at Commerce V, which is planned to remain as an office building.
While Wangard said there is still research to be done, “We’re very confident that we can convert this building to what will be the finest multi-family residential community in the area.”
He said one of the reasons his company was attracted to the building is because it has “very good bones.”
“Structurally, it’s extremely well built,” Wangard said. “And that provides superior sound proofing. It also has very high ceilings. So we’ll finish the interior with ceiling heights greater than nine feet and it allows us to bring a lot of natural light to the inside because of the fact we have higher ceilings and more glass.”
Wangard said the investment will be “substantial” of greater than $20 million, but he said he was not prepared to share the exact amount.
He said he first became aware of the buildings when they went up for auction in the spring.
“We just recently co-produced a video on adaptive reuse and all that information was fresh in my mind as we were looking at this building,” Wangard said.
Wangard said the intent is for the company to remain the long-term owner and landlord for both Commerce IV and Commerce V after renovations are complete.
“We’d actually like to use this as an entry point to do more investment in the area,” he said. “We like the Beachwood area …. Including the surrounding communities. … When we started to become more familiar with the community, we were very pleased with what we discovered. And we liked the combination of the business vibrancy, the quality of the schools, the true commitment to the community to maintain a very high level of public services.”
Eastgate LLC and Hepatica Holdings, LTD are seeking a tax-increment financing package that would cover the non-school portion of the tax bill on the property to be redeveloped.
According to information provided to the city, the market value or sale values of the land of both 23240 Chagrin Blvd. and Commerce V, at 23250 Chagrin Blvd., is $7.5 million. The value of the building was listed at zero. The two companies have contracted to acquire the property, according to information on file at the city of Beachwood.
The 3.49-acres had a taxable market value in 2021 of $13,633,600, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, with $12,527,500 for the building and the balance, $1,106,100, accounting for the land. The building was built in 1981.
Beachwood City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 7 to vote on the tax-increment financing package. Beachwood residents can watch the meeting on Spectrum Channel 1020 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. The meeting can also be watched at beachwoodohio.com/528/Live-Stream-Recorded-Meetings.
The design would include about 15 studio units, 59 one-bedrooms, 59 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units and potentially a rooftop deck. It would also include about 19,900 square feet on the first floor devoted to any of the following uses: office space, business accelerator/co-working space; daycare facilities, restaurant/cafe, sport simulators, a fitness and business lounge and a common lobby for residents, according to information provided to the city of Beachwood.
The renovation would also include the removal and replacement of the building’s façade, installation of new windows and balconies for some units. The renovation will also include a new entry and canopy for drop-off.
Parking for the building consists of 1,005 shared spaces with a building on the property, some surface and some within a building.
The developers would have a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to complete the project, which they estimate would have an appraised value of $20 million.
As part of the development agreement, the developers would agree not to seek a reduction below $17.5 million in the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer’s appraised value of the property, once the project is completed.
Under the TIF, the developer would pay the full tax due in year one and receive a rebate of $42,077. Starting in year, three, the first year in which the project is anticipated to be leased, the developer would receive a rebate of $189,348 a year, Ryan Sommers, managing director of financial services at Project Management Consultants of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7.
The lion’s share of the funds would have gone to Cuyahoga County, with a small portion that would have gone to the Cuyahoga County Public Library system and the city.
Commerce Park IV has a tax value of $13,633,600 as of 2021 according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website. It was listed for auction by Ten-X this year. The owner is RSS WFRBS2012-C6-OH CP, LLC, according to the auditor’s website.
Commerce IV and Commerce V together sold for $28 million Dec. 21, 2007, to Commerce Park IV and V Associates. On March 12, 2021, it was turned over for $0 to RSS WFRBS2012-C6-OH.
This is a developing story.