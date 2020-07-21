As the calendar nears August with midsummer’s heat in full blast, the atmosphere for some in Central Ohio feels different.
Cyclists whiz by on scalding hot pavement, more people don skin-tight, fluorescent apparel, and bike stores bustle.
For thousands, August means it’s time for Pelotonia’s weekend bike ride where participants can ride up to 200 miles to fundraise for cancer research for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus.
Since Pelotonia’s creation in 2008, it has raised over $208 million for cancer research.
But this year, there will no mass weekend race snaking the streets of Central Ohio due to COVID-19. Instead, Pelotonia released a new platform last month called My Pelotonia where participants can set their own activity and fundraising goals, and connect with others online, said Pelotonia President and CEO Doug Ulman. Pelotonia will have a virtual live opening ceremony Aug. 7 to celebrate the community and efforts already made.
“The platform is really simple, and the idea is that anybody can sign up,” said Ulman, a Bexley resident and member of the Temple Israel in Columbus. “In the past, you had to pay a registration fee and you had to commit to a certain level of fundraising. If you were riding, you had to be riding in Central Ohio in early August.”
Historically, Pelotonia would attract 7,000 or 8,000 physical riders. This year, Ulman is seeing close to 10,000 participants with more signing up every day, he said.
“There’s no registration fee for the My Pelotonia platform. It allows you to choose your activity, whether it’s riding, walking, swimming or volunteering – whatever you might want to do – as well as setting your own fundraising goals,” he said. “It really democratizes the participation and allows everybody to customize their journey.”
While My Pelotonia was created to give the fundraiser a pandemic-friendly makeover, it was also designed to expand Pelotonia’s inclusivity. My Pelotonia has no age requirement or weekend ride time constraint. Its fundraising deadline was also extended to Oct. 31.
The My Pelotonia concept is here to stay even after the pandemic and physical rides have resumed to provide flexibility to participants, Ulman said.
“When the pandemic hit and it became clear that hosting tens of thousands of people in person was not possible, it just gave us the perfect opportunity to say, ‘Let’s remove all the historical barriers that may have kept people from participating,” Ulman said. “‘Let’s use this unprecedented year to open up participation to anyone and everyone.’”
Twelve-year Pelotonia participant and New Albany resident Aaron Shocket is known for his long distance rides – he’s ridden every mile the fundraiser has offered since its inception, and has raised a total of $46,700. His tests of endurance have awarded him the “High Roller” designation each year from Pelotonia.
“We’re striving for one goal, which is representing a cancer-free world,” said Shocket, a member of the Temple Israel. “All of us in one way or another is impacted by cancer or cancer research – it’s our part to do something. To be a part of it in Columbus, Ohio is just remarkable.”
Shocket and his cycling partner set their My Pelotonia goal to do their usual 200 miles across Central Ohio. However, they’ll be acting as guides for 20 to 30 riders this year.
“Pelotonia is very innovative in the way that they outreach to people,” Shocket said. “Rather than be disappointed that we can’t all hit the road together, this was a great alternative that personalized the fundraising and engaged more people.”
Bexley resident Lee Hess joined Pelotonia for a number of reasons, but what motivated him most was that his parents and many members of his family had cancer. Raising money for cancer research was enough to inspire him back on a bicycle after 40 years with some lessons from a friend.
Also a 12-year Pelotonia rider, Hess has worked hard to raise over $162,000, he said.
“My solicitations usually aren’t straight asks; they’ll include discussions about what we’re funding that created results that’ll definitely benefit the people they know,” said Hess, also a member of the Temple Israel. “I try to keep it pretty scientific, and even if they don’t give money, they’re going to be better educated about what the James does.”
Hess’ My Pelotonia goals are to raise more money than he has any other year, and to design and lead a 100-mile ride of his own. He’s already surpassed his $17,000 fundraising goal and designed his ride.
“I don’t think people that donate care that I ride the 100 miles every year,” Hess said. “I care, and it’s a thing I can tell stories about, but they’re giving because they believe in the cause and because I asked. I’m right around $21,000, and I’m not going to stop.”
Ulman, who was diagnosed with cancer at 19 and has spent his career in nonprofits working with cancer organizations, including as CEO of the Livestrong Foundation, is going to embark on a 100-mile ride from Columbus to Cincinnati, run 200 miles over the summer and go on a 10-mile ride with his family.
“This is a great opportunity to be active and also be a part of something bigger than each of us individually,” Ulman said. “That’s really what human nature is all about – how do we come together to do things that none of us can do on our own? We’re fortunate to have this 100% commitment where every single dollar we raise goes directly to research, and that is just an awesome, transparent way for people to be a part of it.”