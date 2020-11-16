Four vehicles in University Heights were stolen overnight Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, according to Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. All four were unlocked and the keys were unaccounted for, leading to the presumption that they were left in the cars, he said.
“I’m not in the business of victim blaming,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 13. “You know, nobody’s car should be stolen even if you leave the keys in the car, but there’s no reason to make it easier for these folks. There’s been a rash of car thefts all around Greater Cleveland and there’s no reason to make easier for them by not securing your vehicle.”
Brennan recommended locking car doors when a vehicle is not in use and keeping keys in a place that is not easily accessible.